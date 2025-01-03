ORICO Mac Mini Upgrade Series adds storage and ports for professionals

ORICO has introduced its Mac Mini Upgrade Series, a collection of accessories designed to expand the functionality of Apple’s popular Mac Mini M4. Known for its compact design and reliable performance, the Mac Mini arguably falls short when it comes to storage capacity and port availability.

The company’s new lineup offers practical solutions aimed at addressing these limitations for users in fields like graphic design, video editing, and content creation. These accessories provide expanded storage, improved connectivity, and enhanced workspace organization, catering to the needs of modern professionals.

The MiniMate provides an external storage option that aligns with the Mac Mini’s sleek design. With storage capacities ranging from 512GB to 4TB, it offers a simple way to expand storage while maintaining fast transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps. Its dimensions are specifically designed to match the Mac Mini for a seamless look.

For users requiring expanded connectivity, the MiniLink delivers a 9-in-1 hub featuring USB-A, USB-C, HDMI, SD/TF card slots, and Gigabit Ethernet. It also supports SSD upgrades, enabling up to 40Gbps (theoretical) transfer speeds.

The MiniDock takes a vertical approach, offering a 10-in-1 docking solution that helps save desk space by elevating the Mac Mini. It includes USB-A and USB-C ports, HDMI, and customizable storage options of up to 8TB.

For users with large storage needs, the MiniTower offers a hybrid solution with support for up to 8TB SSD and 48TB HDD. It also includes RAID configurations to enhance data management and safety. Compatible with macOS, Windows, and Linux, the MiniTower is suited for professionals handling complex workloads.

ORICO’s Mac Mini Upgrade Series provides tools to address common limitations of the Mac Mini, offering storage expansion, port flexibility, and workspace optimization. Whether you are a professional looking to enhance your workflow or a user in need of additional storage, this lineup delivers practical and user-friendly options.