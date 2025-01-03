ToDoList 9.0 adds Attribute Editor and MySQL import support amid a host of feature additions

AbstractSpoon Software has unveiled a New Year’s gift for fans of its portable Windows to-do manager with the release of ToDoList 9.0.

ToDoList, which provides a range of tools and views for managing to-do lists, is designed to be run from a USB drive allowing access from any Windows PC. It unveils two major new features with this release, along with a host of additions to existing tools.

ToDoList 9.0’s headline new feature is an Attributes Editor, which replaces the old individual 'Edit Fields' function. This appears in the right-hand pane beneath the Comments pane, and allows users to easily change the attributes and values for any fields.

The other new feature is a MySQL database plugin, which allows users to open tasks from MySQL databases via the File > Open From menu.

Elsewhere, users can easily switch between Light and Dark Modes via a new icon on the main taskbar as well as via the Tools menu.

ISO date support has been added to the Calendar, Week Planner, Kanban and Graph views. Both Calendar and Week Planner also gain a 'Custom date' selection option and also now work with the Quick Find tool and Move > Select Previous/Next Task options.

The Week Planner also gains a 'Today Time' horizontal line and gains an option to 'Hide non-working hours' under its own Preferences dialog, while the Kanban view gains a 'Maximum Count' to its Fixed Columns menu.

A Modify… button is added to the Task Reminders dialog along with task colors and icons, which also appear under 'Find Task Results'.

A full list of changes and additions can be found on the program’s forum. ToDoList 9.0 itself can be downloaded as a portable build for Windows, and is free and open source.

