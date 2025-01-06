Acer expands Windows handheld gaming with Nitro Blaze 8 and Nitro Blaze 11

Acer has introduced its latest handheld gaming devices, the Nitro Blaze 8 and Nitro Blaze 11, alongside the Nitro Mobile Gaming Controller. These new products aim to deliver enhanced performance and portability for gaming enthusiasts.

The Nitro Blaze handhelds are powered by AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS processors, featuring Ryzen AI capabilities with up to 39 TOPS of AI performance. Paired with AMD Radeon 780M graphics and 16GB of LPDDR5X memory, these devices promise fast performance for AAA gaming. Storage options go up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSDs, ensuring sufficient space for modern game libraries.

Both models boast high-resolution WQXGA touchscreens. The Nitro Blaze 8 features an 8.8-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate, while the Nitro Blaze 11 sports a 10.95-inch panel running at 120Hz. With AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution and Radeon Super Resolution technologies, these devices aim to deliver smooth gameplay and striking graphics. The displays are rated for 500 nits of brightness, catering to a variety of lighting conditions.

Running on Windows 11, the devices include the Acer Game Space application, providing a centralized hub for accessing popular games and applications. Additional features like DTS:X Ultra audio, Hall Effect triggers and sticks, and USB 4 connectivity enhance their gaming capabilities. The Nitro Blaze 11 includes detachable controllers and a built-in stand for versatile usage, along with a front-facing camera for video calls and streaming. Both devices come with three months of PC Game Pass, giving users access to a variety of games.

The Nitro Mobile Gaming Controller complements the handheld lineup. Its foldable design supports screens up to 8.3 inches, making it compatible with a wide range of Android and iOS devices. The controller also features 18W pass-through fast charging to keep gaming uninterrupted.

Pricing for the Nitro Blaze 8 starts at $899 in North America and €999 in EMEA, while the Nitro Blaze 11 begins at $1,099 and €1,199. The Nitro Mobile Gaming Controller will retail for $69.99 in North America and €89.99 in EMEA. Availability for the handhelds begins in Q2 2025, while the controller launches earlier in Q1 2025.