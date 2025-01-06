Plugable announces new productivity tools including five-display dock and 10-port USB-C charger

Plugable has introduced a trio of new products, all of which will soon be available here. This includes a docking station that supports up to five external monitors, a 10-port USB-C charger featuring intelligent power allocation, and a USB-C quad HDMI graphics adapter.

The UD-7400PD docking station ($264.95), using DisplayLink’s DL-7400 chipset, supports five external displays, including four at 4K and one at 8K resolution. This device is suited for professionals who rely on expansive multi-monitor setups. It includes 140W Power Delivery to keep laptops charged and features an on-screen splash display to assist with setup and management.

The PS-10CC ($99.95) is a 10-port USB-C charger equipped with technology that prioritizes charging for high-demand devices like laptops. Capable of delivering up to 100W of power, it dynamically allocates output to optimize charging across connected devices. The compact design makes it a good option for shared spaces or personal workstations, and it reduces e-waste by using a user-supplied power adapter.

The USBC-7400H4 graphics adapter ($124.95) allows users to connect up to four external monitors at 4K 60Hz through a single USB-C port. Designed to be lightweight and portable, it meets the needs of professionals requiring reliable multi-monitor setups, whether in the office or on the go.

Disclosure: Some links above may be affiliate links. This means that if you click on one and make a purchase, we or our writers may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.