Audio-Technica ATH-CKS50TW2 earbuds deliver insanely long battery life

Audio-Technica has introduced its ATH-CKS50TW2 earbuds. These earbuds provide up to 65 hours of total playback, including 25 hours from the earbuds themselves and an additional 40 hours from the charging case. With noise cancellation enabled, users can enjoy 15 hours of playback from the earbuds and 25 hours from the case. A quick 5-minute charge delivers up to 90 minutes.

One of the new features is the Magnetic Switch technology, which powers off the earbuds when joined magnetically, helping to conserve battery life when not in use. The 9 mm high-definition drivers, exclusive to Audio-Technica, are designed to deliver a balanced sound profile with strong bass performance.

The ATH-CKS50TW2 includes hybrid noise-canceling technology, utilizing feedforward and feedback systems to reduce ambient noise. For moments when users need to stay aware of their surroundings, hear-through and talk-through modes are available. High-performance MEMS microphones with beamforming technology enhance call quality, even in noisy environments.

The earbuds prioritize comfort with hybrid eartips made from soft and hard silicone, ensuring a secure fit that minimizes sound leakage. They are also IP55-rated for water and dust resistance, making them suitable for various environments.

Through the A-T Connect app, users can adjust EQ settings, enable low-latency mode for smoother streaming, and locate misplaced earbuds. Multipoint pairing allows seamless switching between devices, while Qi wireless charging offers convenient power management. A soundscape mode provides nature sounds, noise masking for focus, and meditative audio options. Additionally, a customizable button supports playback control, volume adjustments, and integration with Siri or Google Assistant.

The Audio-Technica ATH-CKS50TW2 earbuds are available here now for $149. Unfortunately, it seems only the black variant can be had at this time -- the beige will come later.

