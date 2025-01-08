HDMI Forum unveils HDMI 2.2 specification with Ultra96 cable and 96Gbps bandwidth

The HDMI Forum has announced the upcoming release of HDMI 2.2, a new version of the HDMI Specification that aims to enhance audio-visual technology for a wide range of applications. Set to launch in the first half of 2025, the updated standard introduces advanced features designed to improve performance and compatibility across devices.

One of the key highlights of HDMI 2.2 is its support for 96Gbps bandwidth, enabled by next-generation HDMI Fixed Rate Link (FRL) technology. This substantial increase in bandwidth is intended to meet the demands of high-performance applications such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), mixed reality (MR), and spatial reality displays. It also has applications in professional and commercial settings, including digital signage, medical imaging, and machine vision.

The update also introduces the new Ultra96 HDMI cable, which supports the full 96Gbps bandwidth and unlocks all the capabilities of HDMI 2.2. The cable is part of the HDMI Cable Certification Program, which requires testing and certification for each model. Certified cables will display an official Certification Label to assure consumers of their reliability.

To improve audio and video synchronization, particularly in complex setups involving devices like AV receivers or soundbars, HDMI 2.2 includes the Latency Indication Protocol (LIP). This feature is expected to deliver smoother playback and better coordination between audio and visual elements.

Chandlee Harrell, president of the HDMI Forum, explained the motivation behind the update: “This new specification supports the fast-evolving landscape for amazing new technologies and products entering the markets now and in the future.”

HDMI 2.2 also offers support for higher resolutions and refresh rates, enabling improved experiences for TV, movie, and gaming applications. The update is designed to ensure compatibility with current and future technologies, providing end-users with reliable and high-quality performance across devices.

The new specification will be available to all HDMI 2.x Adopters, with the HDMI Forum planning to notify them upon its release. Consumers can expect to see HDMI 2.2-enabled products entering the market soon after.