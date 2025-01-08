Satechi SM3 Slim Mechanical Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard works with macOS, iPadOS, iOS, Chrome OS, and Windows

Satechi has introduced the SM3 Slim Mechanical Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard, offering users a full-size typing solution that supports both Mac and Windows systems. The keyboard features a sleek aluminum enclosure, a 108-key layout with a numeric keypad, and low-profile brown switches designed to balance comfort and performance.

The SM3 takes inspiration from the compact SM1 model, retaining popular features like a rechargeable battery, multi-device connectivity, and customizable backlighting. However, the SM3 sets itself apart with its full-size layout, catering to professionals and users who prefer a numeric keypad for tasks like data entry. The keyboard’s design comes in Light and Dark variants, with an adjustable white backlight offering 14 patterns, three brightness levels, and four LED speeds.

Customization is a key focus of the SM3. Adjustable feet allow users to find their preferred typing angle, reducing wrist strain and enhancing comfort. The low-profile brown switches offer a quieter typing experience, making the keyboard suitable for offices or shared spaces. Additionally, stabilizers beneath keys like the space bar and return key ensure smooth and consistent presses.

Compatibility across multiple platforms is another highlight. The SM3 works seamlessly with macOS, iPadOS, iOS, Chrome OS, and Windows OS. Dedicated operating system keys simplify switching between devices, while Windows users receive replacement keycaps for a familiar layout.

The keyboard’s rechargeable 2500mAh battery, paired with a USB-C port, eliminates the need for disposable batteries. It supports both wired and wireless modes, with connectivity options including dual Bluetooth 5.0 channels and a 2.4 GHz USB receiver. The ability to connect to up to four devices simultaneously makes it a practical choice for multitaskers.

The Satechi SM3 Slim Mechanical Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard is now available here for $119.99.

