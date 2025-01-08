TEAMGROUP launches T-FORCE GE PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD with massive 8TB capacity

Last year, we told you about the T-FORCE GE PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD, which stood out for its incredible speed. Now, TEAMGROUP has taken things up a notch with the launch of an 8TB variant. This new option is perfect for those who need a lot of storage without sacrificing performance.

The 8TB version delivers impressive read speeds of up to 13,500 MB/s and write speeds of 11,000 MB/s, making it ideal for gamers and anyone working with massive files. Thanks to its DRAM Cache technology, it ensures smoother gaming experiences and faster data handling. To keep things cool under heavy loads, it comes with the T-FORCE AirFlow1 SSD Cooler, featuring active cooling tech that helps maintain consistent performance.

Heat management is a priority here. The SSD includes smart performance adjustment features to prevent overheating, while a patented graphene heatsink boosts heat dissipation for long-term stability. On top of that, it comes with advanced security features to protect your data and 4K LDPC technology for more reliable data transfers. And if you like keeping an eye on your hardware, you’ll appreciate TEAMGROUP’s S.M.A.R.T. monitoring software, which lets you check on the drive’s health and performance.

This 8TB model combines speed and capacity in a way that’s hard to beat. If you’ve been looking for a high-performance SSD with room to spare, this might be it. Pricing depends on the retailer, so be sure to check Amazon for availability and deals.

Disclosure: Some links above may be affiliate links. This means that if you click on one and make a purchase, we or our writers may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.