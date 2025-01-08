TEAMGROUP launches T-FORCE GE PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD with massive 8TB capacity

No Comments

Last year, we told you about the T-FORCE GE PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD, which stood out for its incredible speed. Now, TEAMGROUP has taken things up a notch with the launch of an 8TB variant. This new option is perfect for those who need a lot of storage without sacrificing performance.

The 8TB version delivers impressive read speeds of up to 13,500 MB/s and write speeds of 11,000 MB/s, making it ideal for gamers and anyone working with massive files. Thanks to its DRAM Cache technology, it ensures smoother gaming experiences and faster data handling. To keep things cool under heavy loads, it comes with the T-FORCE AirFlow1 SSD Cooler, featuring active cooling tech that helps maintain consistent performance.

Heat management is a priority here. The SSD includes smart performance adjustment features to prevent overheating, while a patented graphene heatsink boosts heat dissipation for long-term stability. On top of that, it comes with advanced security features to protect your data and 4K LDPC technology for more reliable data transfers. And if you like keeping an eye on your hardware, you’ll appreciate TEAMGROUP’s S.M.A.R.T. monitoring software, which lets you check on the drive’s health and performance.

This 8TB model combines speed and capacity in a way that’s hard to beat. If you’ve been looking for a high-performance SSD with room to spare, this might be it. Pricing depends on the retailer, so be sure to check Amazon for availability and deals.

Disclosure: Some links above may be affiliate links. This means that if you click on one and make a purchase, we or our writers may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

TEAMGROUP launches T-FORCE GE PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD with massive 8TB capacity

New Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i is the first Windows laptop with camera-under-display technology

Delivering return on investment from GenAI [Q&A]

Audio-Technica ATH-CKS50TW2 earbuds deliver insanely long battery life

Satechi OntheGo travel chargers feature Qi2 technology

Lenovo unveils ThinkPad X9 Aura, ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable, and more at CES 2025

Netgear Orbi 870 launches with Wi-Fi 7 speeds and coverage for large homes

Most Commented Stories

Linux predictions for 2025

63 Comments

Can siduction OS seduce you into saying goodbye to Windows 11 in 2025?

33 Comments

Linux Mint dethrones MX Linux as the most popular distro on DistroWatch

10 Comments

Elon Musk seems to confirm some details of his Gmail rival X Mail

9 Comments

The Apple TV+ free weekend could cost you dearly

7 Comments

The human brain processes data slower than your old dial-up modem

6 Comments

New year, new OS: Nobara 41 Linux is a powerful Windows 11 alternative

6 Comments

Millions of Windows 10 PCs face security disaster as Microsoft ends support

6 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.