TEAMGROUP unveils T-FORCE GE PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD

TEAMGROUP has unveiled its new Gen 5 solid state drive, the T-FORCE GE PRO. At the heart of this PCIe 5.0 SSD is InnoGrit's innovative 12nm, multi-core, energy-efficient IG5666 controller. This technology, combined with a 2,400MT/s high-performance NAND flash, allows the SSD to achieve astonishing read speeds of up to 14,000MB/s.

A unique feature of this SSD is its smart thermal regulation. Integrated temperature sensors enable the device to automatically modulate its performance, preventing overheating. Data integrity is another focus of the T-FORCE GE PRO, with 4K LDPC technology ensuring accurate data transfers. This feature is essential for users who handle large volumes of data and require reliability.

To complement the high performance of the Gen 5 SSD, T-FORCE has developed a series of innovative cooling solutions. These range from graphene heat sinks to copper tube aluminum fin air coolers and even all-in-one liquid coolers, catering to various user preferences and system requirements.

The T-FORCE GE PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD will debut at CES 2024 during ASUS' new product showcase. It is set to be available for pre-order on major platforms like Amazon and Newegg in North America, and Amazon Japan, starting February 9, 2024.