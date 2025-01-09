v-color launches world’s first overclockable DDR5 RDIMM modules with capacities up to 2TB

v-color has introduced its DDR5 OC RDIMM modules, which it describes as the first overclockable registered DIMMs. With individual module sizes of 128GB and 256GB, these RDIMMs support configurations reaching up to 2,048GB (2TB) when paired with compatible hardware. Designed to work with GIGABYTE’s AI Top Series TRX50 and W790 motherboards, the modules are intended for tasks like artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, and enterprise applications requiring substantial memory resources.

According to v-color, the DDR5 OC RDIMM modules are engineered to address the growing needs of AI and data-focused workloads. The company highlights their compatibility with AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro and Intel Xeon platforms, facilitated by GIGABYTE motherboards. These modules are said to reach speeds of up to 6000MT/s with timings as low as CL38, potentially providing enhanced performance for memory-demanding applications.

The modules feature Error-Correcting Code (ECC) technology, which is designed to ensure data integrity by detecting and correcting memory errors. They also utilize Richtek PMIC technology, which v-color claims contributes to improved stability and speed. The company suggests that these features make the modules suitable for applications such as AI model training, cloud-based analytics, and next-generation enterprise computing.

Testing on GIGABYTE AI Top motherboards reportedly showed configurations of up to 2TB achieving overclocked speeds of 5600MT/s to 6000MT/s, depending on the setup. v-color views these results as evidence of the strong compatibility between its memory solutions and GIGABYTE’s hardware.

Tomson Ho, CEO of v-color Technology Inc., expressed his enthusiasm for the product launch, stating, “We’re proud to push the boundaries of innovation with the launch of the world’s first overclockable RDIMM modules. These groundbreaking results are made possible by the hard work of our dedicated engineers and the outstanding synergy between v-color’s advanced memory technology and GIGABYTE’s exceptional motherboards. Together, we are empowering the next generation of AI-driven applications with unparalleled speed, capacity, and reliability.”

The DDR5 OC RDIMM modules are expected to be available worldwide later this month through v-color’s official website and authorized retailers.