How to quickly remove AI results from Google Search

You can’t have failed to notice that certain searches on Google now display AI-generated summaries, known as "AI Overviews," at the top of search results.

If you ask Google a question, such as “What is Bigfoot?” you will see an instant answer explaining that it is a “legendary, hairy, ape-like creature said to live in the forests of North America, especially in the Pacific Northwest.” That overview will also provide additional information about its size, appearance, location, and other names.

AI Overviews can be a welcome feature, as they offer instant answers. However, the summaries won’t always be as accurate or up to date as you might hope. While many users appreciate getting immediate answers without needing to click through to source websites, some people prefer traditional search results without these distracting AI elements.

Google doesn't offer a direct setting that you can use to disable AI Overviews, but there’s a very quick way to skip their generation for any search that you perform.

All you need to do is add "-AI" to the end of your search query. For example, searching for “What is Bigfoot? -AI” will display Wikipedia’s entry for Bigfoot as the first result (with a non-AI summary for the site above it).

This method doesn’t work for everything. A search for “What is AI -AI” or “What is AI Overview -AI” won’t return any results. You can solve this by replacing the word AI after the minus symbol with a different term. For example, searching “What is AI -hal” will work just fine.

Image Credit: Alejandro27 / Dreamstime.com