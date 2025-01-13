Transcend launches ETD210T SSD designed for data centers and enterprise storage

Transcend has introduced the ETD210T, a 2.5-inch SSD aimed at businesses needing reliable, read-intensive storage solutions. Featuring enterprise-grade TLC (eTLC) NAND flash and a SATA III 6Gb/s interface, this drive is engineered for efficient data transfer and long-term durability. A built-in DRAM cache ensures faster access to data, making it suitable for use in cloud and data center environments.

The ETD210T is designed to handle demanding workloads, offering read speeds up to 530MB/s and write speeds up to 510MB/s. Its endurance rating of DWPD = 1 makes it a viable option for most enterprise use cases. Latency as low as 0.5 milliseconds ensures smooth performance for critical tasks, with a Quality of Service (QoS) level of 99.9 percent. These specifications aim to meet the expectations of modern businesses.

For added security, the SSD includes Power Loss Protection (PLP) to safeguard data during unexpected outages. Its built-in error-handling features also contribute to data reliability and protection, further bolstering its appeal to enterprise users.

Transcend emphasizes its commitment to quality by manufacturing the ETD210T in Taiwan, subjecting it to rigorous testing, and backing it with a five-year limited warranty. With these features, the ETD210T should prove to be a dependable option for businesses looking to optimize storage in data center environments.

