YouTube star Ms. Rachel brings educational videos for toddlers to Netflix

Parents and caregivers will soon have another way to introduce their children to engaging educational content as Ms. Rachel’s videos debut on Netflix later this month. Starting January 27, the streaming platform will offer four curated episodes featuring Rachel Accurso’s unique approach to teaching young children essential skills like talking, reading, and emotional expression.

Ms. Rachel, a beloved educator known for her popular YouTube channel, has garnered more than a billion views by combining music, play, and research-backed methods to create fun and interactive learning experiences. Her videos focus on helping children develop early language skills and build confidence while encouraging bonding with their families. With her relatable and cheerful approach, she has often been compared to iconic figures like Mister Rogers.

The Netflix collection will include episodes designed to teach children foundational concepts such as letters, numbers, colors, and shapes. To make the content more accessible, the episodes will feature English audio with subtitles available in 33 languages, allowing families from different parts of the world to benefit from Ms. Rachel’s educational tools.

The initial lineup includes topics such as helping toddlers learn to talk, introducing first words and milestones for babies, teaching phonics and reading skills for preschoolers, and incorporating familiar nursery rhymes to keep learning fun. These episodes mark the beginning of Ms. Rachel’s expansion on Netflix, with more content planned for release later this year.

As a parent, I can personally attest to the joy and value of watching Ms. Rachel’s videos with my family. Her engaging style makes learning fun for kids and parents alike, creating moments of connection that are truly special.

This addition to Netflix’s catalog highlights its growing investment in educational content for young audiences. Families interested in exploring Ms. Rachel’s videos can access them starting January 27 with a Netflix subscription, which starts at $6.99 per month.