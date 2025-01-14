WaterField Designs launches the Shield Case for Mac mini for safe transport of Apple’s compact desktop

WaterField Designs has introduced the Shield Case for Mac mini, a compact, protective carrying case designed to transport Apple’s diminutive desktop computer. The Shield Case is intended to safeguard the Mac mini and its accessories while on the go.

The case offers multi-layer padding, including closed-cell foam and fleece lining, to absorb shock and prevent scratches. It also includes water-resistant YKK zippers and dedicated compartments for accessories, such as power cords and SD cards. There’s even a hidden pocket for an AirTag, providing an additional layer of convenience.

The Shield Case includes several notable features. A plush interior pocket holds the power cord, while a zippered front compartment stores small accessories. The exterior features a mesh pocket for peripherals and a nylon loop for easy carrying or attachment to other bags. The case is lightweight and compact enough to fit inside larger bags like backpacks or briefcases, making it versatile for various uses.

The Shield Case is 5.75 x 5.75 x 2.75 inches and weighs 7.2 oz in ballistic nylon or 8.8 oz in waxed canvas. Available for $99, the case comes in two options: brown waxed canvas with leather accents or black ballistic nylon with matching leather. Pre-orders are open now, with shipping set to begin January 21, 2025.

