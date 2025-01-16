Linux Mint 22.1 Xia frees your PC from the closed-source chains of proprietary software

Linux Mint 22.1, codenamed “Xia,” is finally available, offering three desktop environments -- Cinnamon, Xfce, and MATE. This long-term support release will receive updates through 2029.

Cinnamon is the flagship desktop environment of Linux Mint and is the primary focus of this release. Version 6.4 of Cinnamon introduces a refreshed visual design, complete with darker tones, smoother rounded elements, and modernized dialogs. Wayland compatibility has also been improved, ensuring better performance and usability on newer hardware. Enhanced features include redesigned system dialogs, refined multitasking options, and the new Night Light feature, which reduces blue light exposure to improve sleep quality and reduce eyestrain.

Xfce and MATE, the other two desktop environments offered, also benefit from the core system updates introduced in Linux Mint 22.1. These include revamped package management with the new Aptkit and Captain tools, which replace aging components like aptdaemon and GDebi. These changes improve translations, simplify architecture, and eliminate bugs caused by unmaintained dependencies.

All three versions include the introduction of power modes, allowing users to balance performance and power consumption. Whether you’re looking to extend battery life with Power-saver mode, maintain Balanced performance, or unlock the full potential of your system with Performance mode, Linux Mint has you covered.

Linux Mint 22.1 also delivers a smoother experience in software management, faster performance in the Software Manager, and expanded file handling capabilities in the Bulky file manager. It even supports .ora thumbnails, catering to creatives working with OpenRaster files.

For desktop personalization, Linux Mint has introduced themed wallpaper collections to make browsing easier. The first set, “Wallpapers,” features bold, colorful designs and abstract patterns, giving users plenty of options to customize their workspace.

Built on Linux kernel 6.8 and an Ubuntu 24.04 package base, Linux Mint 22.1 (download here) offers a stable platform designed to meet modern computing needs while staying true to its open-source roots. With three desktop environments to choose from and a focus on user freedom, Linux Mint 22.1 is an ideal choice for those looking to break free from the constraints of proprietary operating systems.