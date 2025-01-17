Datacolor celebrates 25 years with Spyder Celebration Kit for color precision

Datacolor has introduced the Spyder Celebration Kit to mark 25 years since the launch of its first Spyder calibrator. The kit includes the 2024 Spyder, Spyder Checkr 24, and Spyder Cube, providing creative professionals and beginners with tools to manage color accuracy throughout the photography and editing process.

The 2024 Spyder supports the latest screen technologies, including OLED, mini-LED, and Apple Liquid Retina XDR, ensuring accurate calibration across modern devices. Its Device Preview™ Beta feature lets users simulate how images will appear on tablets and mobile devices, giving creators confidence in the final presentation of their work. The kit is intended to cater to photographers, digital designers, and content creators who value precision in their visuals.

Albert Busch, CEO of Datacolor, reflected on the milestone, stating, “Twenty-five years ago, the Datacolor Spyder helped revolutionize the shift from film to digital photography. Our commitment to delivering precision tools remains as strong as ever.”

Priced at $199, the Spyder Celebration Kit is available for purchase from Amazon here.

