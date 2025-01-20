BenQ launches W2720i and GP520 4K projectors with AI and HDR technology

BenQ has announced its latest 4K home theater projectors, the W2720i and GP520, designed to provide enhanced viewing experiences for both dedicated home theaters and casual living room setups.

According to Houston Wei, senior director of BenQ North America, “Families often struggle to achieve high-quality projection in their various living spaces. Both the W2720i and the GP520 are able to address different home entertainment needs in order to deliver stunning projection wherever they prefer to set up and watch their home theater.”

The W2720i is equipped with 2500 ANSI lumens of brightness and features AI Cinema technology, which adjusts screen colors based on ambient light. It supports a 120-inch projection from just 8.7 feet away and includes advanced tools like 1.3x zoom, vertical lens shift, and BenQ CinematicColor technology. This ensures accurate color reproduction, covering 90 percent of the DCI-P3 and 98 percent of the Rec.709 color spaces. It also offers 11 levels of color customization for tailored viewing preferences.

The GP520 is designed for more casual setups, such as living rooms or multi-use spaces. With 2600 ANSI lumens of HDR brightness, it compensates for challenging conditions like wall color or uneven lighting. It features automatic adjustments for room brightness and viewer position and offers Bluetooth 5.2 for external speaker connectivity. The GP520 supports screen sizes from 50 to 180 inches, with a projection range of 4.4 to 15.7 feet. It can also be controlled via the SmartRemote app, available for iOS and Android.

The W2720i and GP520 are priced at $1,999 (here) and $1,499 (here) respectively. As part of a New Year promotion running from January 20, 2025, to February 28, 2025, BenQ is offering exclusive bundles on its website. Buyers of the W2720i will receive a free BenQ CM00G3 universal ceiling mount for simplified installation, while GP520 purchasers will get a carry bag for easy portability.