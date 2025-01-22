Acer unveils new Chromebooks and TravelMate laptops for education

Acer is strengthening its presence in the education sector with an expanded lineup of Chromebooks and TravelMate laptops designed specifically for K-12 students and educators. These new devices bring a combination of rugged construction, productivity-enhancing features, and environmental sustainability to classrooms worldwide.

The expanded range offers solutions that cater to the varied needs of educational institutions, from traditional clamshell laptops to flexible convertibles and tablets. Each model is built to provide reliability in demanding school environments while ensuring students have access to the tools they need for learning. Acer is aiming to meet the challenges faced by students and teachers in both classroom and remote settings.

Durable Chromebooks with classroom-friendly features

Acer’s latest Chromebook range includes the Chromebook Spin 512, Chromebook Spin 511, Chromebook 511, and the Chromebook Tab 311. These devices are built with reinforced designs to withstand the demands of daily school use, meeting MIL-STD 810H standards for durability. Shock-absorbent bumpers, reinforced LCD brackets, and spill-resistant keyboards protect the devices from accidental damage, while modular USB Type-C ports make repairs straightforward, reducing downtime for students and schools.

The Chromebook Spin 512 features a 12.2-inch WUXGA (1920x1200) display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, offering more vertical screen space for reading and multitasking. Its antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass touch display adds durability while protecting students from harmful microbes. The Spin 511, a compact convertible model with an 11.6-inch display, offers both HD (1366x768) and FHD (1920x1080) options. Both models come with optional USI 2.0 styluses that can be stored and charged in integrated garages.

For traditional laptop users, the Chromebook 511 provides an 11.6-inch display with HD or FHD resolutions. Its lightweight design makes it easy for younger students to carry and use in various classroom settings. Meanwhile, the Chromebook Tab 311, powered by a MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor, features a 10.95-inch WUXGA touch display, an optional dockable USI 2.0 stylus, and dual cameras (2MP front-facing and 5MP rear-facing) for versatile usage. The Tab 311’s battery life exceeds 10 hours, ensuring it can last through a full school day.

All new Chromebooks support Wi-Fi 7 or 4G LTE connectivity for fast internet access, while premium webcams with noise-reduction technology ensure high-quality video for remote learning. Acer’s Chromebooks also use post-consumer recycled plastics, ocean-bound OceanGlass touchpads, and energy-efficient designs, demonstrating the company’s commitment to sustainability.

TravelMate laptops combine durability and advanced functionality

Acer has also unveiled three new TravelMate laptops: the TravelMate B5 14, TravelMate B3 11, and TravelMate B3 Spin 12. These devices prioritize ruggedness and user-focused features, making them ideal for classroom and hybrid learning environments.

The TravelMate B5 14 offers a 14-inch FHD (1920x1080) IPS display with vibrant visuals and wide viewing angles. Powered by up to an Intel Core i3-N305 processor, it delivers responsive performance while maintaining energy efficiency. The laptop includes dual USB Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port, and HDMI 2.1, ensuring connectivity for various peripherals.

The TravelMate B3 Spin 12 stands out with its convertible design, 12-inch WUXGA (1920x1200) display, and optional TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light-certified panel to reduce eye strain. It also includes a 5MP world-facing camera for creative learning activities and a dockable USI stylus for drawing and note-taking. The B3 Spin 12’s flexibility makes it a valuable tool for collaborative and interactive learning.

For compact portability, the TravelMate B3 11 features an 11.6-inch FHD display and is powered by Intel processors for smooth performance. Both the B3 Spin 12 and B3 11 offer fast internet connections through Wi-Fi 7 and optional 4G LTE. These laptops include Acer’s PurifiedVoice technology for AI-enhanced noise reduction, ensuring clear audio during video calls.

All TravelMate models feature MIL-STD 810H-compliant designs, with shock-absorbent bumpers and spill-resistant keyboards that include drainage systems to protect internal components from accidental spills. Modular keyboards make repairs easy, reducing the total cost of ownership for schools.

Availability and pricing

The Chromebook lineup starts at $329 for the Chromebook Tab 311 and reaches $529.99 for the Chromebook Spin 512. TravelMate laptops are priced starting at $429.99 for the TravelMate B3 11, with the TravelMate B3 Spin 12 at $499.99 and the TravelMate B5 14 at $549.99. All models are expected to be available in North America starting Q1 2025, with rollouts in EMEA and Australia following soon after.