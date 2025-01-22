DoorDash partners with The Home Depot to offer fast delivery of home improvement products

DoorDash is teaming up with The Home Depot, giving customers access to home improvement supplies with the tap of a screen. Whether you’re working on a weekend DIY project or need materials delivered straight to a job site, The Home Depot’s products can now arrive at your door in as little as an hour. With over 2,000 stores nationwide, the home improvement giant is making it easier than ever to get what you need without making a trip to the store.

“We’re excited to partner with The Home Depot to give DIY and Pro customers immediate access to the home improvement supplies they need,” said Mike Goldblatt, VP of New Verticals Partnerships at DoorDash. “Amidst a project and out of nails, screw heads, or drill bits, on-demand delivery from DoorDash can save time and any added stress.”

The Home Depot is also hyped about the collaboration. Jordan Broggi, executive vice president of customer experience and president of online at The Home Depot, added, “Combining DoorDash’s fast and convenient platform with The Home Depot’s existing same-day and next-day delivery options, homedepot.com offers our customers even more flexibility and convenience to shop in the way that best suits their needs. This is one of the many ways we’re expanding our digital capabilities to create a seamless, interconnected shopping experience.”

Now, whether you’re restocking household items, furnishing your space, or in the middle of a build, The Home Depot’s products are just a click away. Even professionals on the job site can take advantage of this partnership, grabbing materials they need without leaving the work zone. Plus, DoorDash’s other services, like food delivery, are still just as accessible, making it a one-stop shop for all kinds of needs.