Mobile intelligence APIs open up visibility into enterprise mobile security data

Mobile and cloud security company Lookout is launching new Mobile Intelligence APIs integrating critical security data from mobile devices into the solutions already in use by enterprise security teams -- those like SIEM, SOAR, and XDR.

This is aimed at allowing security teams to identify cross-platform attacks, risky trends or abnormalities, and potential risks.

Mobile devices have become a cornerstone of modern organizations, allowing employees to complete their work and access the sensitive data they need with flexibility and accessibility. However, mobile devices have also become a ripe target for threat actors attempting to compromise sensitive corporate data

"Enterprise security teams must have the utmost visibility across all endpoints to ensure their organizations are fully protected, but the SIEM, SOAR, and XDR solutions they rely on to do that are only as effective as the data within them," says Firas Azmeh, president, mobile endpoint security at Lookout. "Lookout Mobile Intelligence APIs elevate the critical security data that exists in mobile environments, so organizations can get the most out of their existing SIEM and XDR investments and security teams can stay ahead of modern attackers."

Features include detailed streaming of administrative audit events, like who at the organization made changes to the environment, along with device state change events, like newly registered and risk changes. It can also identify threat events, as they occur and smishing and executive impersonation alerts, as they happen.

Users also have the ability to review the state of their mobile fleet by generating lists of devices that meet certain criteria and by retrieving specific device details, if for example a device is still showing as high risk. It can identify the versions of iOS and Android security pPatch levels and highlight the CVEs associated with a given OS or ASPL or even specific devices.

Third-party threat data can be used too by ingesting lists of domains that devices should be

prevented from connecting to, allowing a security team to normalize web protection across all platforms.

