Mobile intelligence APIs open up visibility into enterprise mobile security data

No Comments

Mobile and cloud security company Lookout is launching new Mobile Intelligence APIs integrating critical security data from mobile devices into the solutions already in use by enterprise security teams -- those like SIEM, SOAR, and XDR.

This is aimed at allowing security teams to identify cross-platform attacks, risky trends or abnormalities, and potential risks.

Mobile devices have become a cornerstone of modern organizations, allowing employees to complete their work and access the sensitive data they need with flexibility and accessibility. However, mobile devices have also become a ripe target for threat actors attempting to compromise sensitive corporate data

"Enterprise security teams must have the utmost visibility across all endpoints to ensure their organizations are fully protected, but the SIEM, SOAR, and XDR solutions they rely on to do that are only as effective as the data within them," says Firas Azmeh, president, mobile endpoint security at Lookout. "Lookout Mobile Intelligence APIs elevate the critical security data that exists in mobile environments, so organizations can get the most out of their existing SIEM and XDR investments and security teams can stay ahead of modern attackers."

Features include detailed streaming of administrative audit events, like who at the organization made changes to the environment, along with device state change events, like newly registered and risk changes. It can also identify threat events, as they occur and smishing and executive impersonation alerts, as they happen.

Users also have the ability to review the state of their mobile fleet by generating lists of devices that meet certain criteria and by retrieving specific device details, if for example a device is still showing as high risk. It can identify the versions of iOS and Android security pPatch levels and highlight the CVEs associated with a given OS or ASPL or even specific devices.

Third-party threat data can be used too by ingesting lists of domains that devices should be
prevented from connecting to, allowing a security team to normalize web protection across all platforms.

You can find out more on the Lookout site.

Image credit: VitalikRadko/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Continuous controls monitoring 'transformative' for security

Mobile intelligence APIs open up visibility into enterprise mobile security data

DoorDash partners with The Home Depot to offer fast delivery of home improvement products

TEAMGROUP launches 2TB T-CREATE EXPERT SDXC UHS-II U3 V90 memory card for professionals

Increasing business process complexity could lead to chaos

Truecaller brings Android-level spam blocking and caller ID features to iPhone

Why strong data foundations are essential to implementing AI [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

New year, new Microsoft OS -- the stunning Windows 25 is everything Windows 12 should be

46 Comments

Can siduction OS seduce you into saying goodbye to Windows 11 in 2025?

34 Comments

Optimum 10 Pro is an upgraded version of Windows 10 with next-level performance, privacy and control

29 Comments

Like magic! Transform Windows 11 into the Microsoft OS you've always wanted in just a couple of mouse clicks

20 Comments

Say goodbye to Windows 11 and switch to MX Linux 23.5 for a faster PC

14 Comments

Microsoft says 2025 is the year to ditch Windows 10 and embrace Windows 11

10 Comments

Millions of Windows 10 PCs face security disaster as Microsoft ends support

9 Comments

Sticking with Windows 10? No more Microsoft 365 for you!

8 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.