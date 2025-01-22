TEAMGROUP launches 2TB T-CREATE EXPERT SDXC UHS-II U3 V90 memory card for professionals

No Comments

TEAMGROUP has introduced the T-CREATE EXPERT SDXC UHS-II U3 V90 memory card, offering a 2TB storage option tailored to photographers and videographers. This card combines high capacity, speed, and durability.

The memory card delivers read speeds of up to 300MB/s and write speeds reaching 260MB/s, supported by V90 video speed certification for smooth recording of high-resolution content like 8K, 4K Ultra-HD, 3D, and RAW files. Designed for professional equipment such as digital cinema cameras, full-frame cameras, and DSLRs, the 2TB capacity allows for extended recording sessions. For instance, when paired with the Canon EOS C400, it can handle 6K recording at 59.94P for over two hours, demonstrating its reliability for intensive projects.

Durability is a standout feature of the card, with an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. It has undergone rigorous testing to withstand shock, vibration, X-ray exposure, and extreme temperatures, ensuring dependable performance in challenging conditions. TEAMGROUP also includes a data recovery service during the warranty period, adding an extra layer of support for users who rely on the card for critical content.

The T-CREATE EXPERT SDXC UHS-II U3 V90 memory card provides a strong combination of performance and reliability for professionals in need of high-capacity storage. While pricing and availability are not yet confirmed, it is expected to be a competitive option for those seeking dependable solutions for creative work.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

TEAMGROUP launches 2TB T-CREATE EXPERT SDXC UHS-II U3 V90 memory card for professionals

Increasing business process complexity could lead to chaos

Truecaller brings Android-level spam blocking and caller ID features to iPhone

Why strong data foundations are essential to implementing AI [Q&A]

Logitech Spot sensor and Rally Board 65 offer smarter tools for hybrid work and video conferencing

Wine 10.0 uncorks smoother support for running Windows apps on Linux

Scam eCommerce sites became a major threat in 2024

Most Commented Stories

New year, new Microsoft OS -- the stunning Windows 25 is everything Windows 12 should be

46 Comments

Can siduction OS seduce you into saying goodbye to Windows 11 in 2025?

34 Comments

Optimum 10 Pro is an upgraded version of Windows 10 with next-level performance, privacy and control

29 Comments

Like magic! Transform Windows 11 into the Microsoft OS you've always wanted in just a couple of mouse clicks

20 Comments

Say goodbye to Windows 11 and switch to MX Linux 23.5 for a faster PC

14 Comments

Microsoft says 2025 is the year to ditch Windows 10 and embrace Windows 11

10 Comments

Millions of Windows 10 PCs face security disaster as Microsoft ends support

9 Comments

Sticking with Windows 10? No more Microsoft 365 for you!

8 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.