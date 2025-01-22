TEAMGROUP launches 2TB T-CREATE EXPERT SDXC UHS-II U3 V90 memory card for professionals

TEAMGROUP has introduced the T-CREATE EXPERT SDXC UHS-II U3 V90 memory card, offering a 2TB storage option tailored to photographers and videographers. This card combines high capacity, speed, and durability.

The memory card delivers read speeds of up to 300MB/s and write speeds reaching 260MB/s, supported by V90 video speed certification for smooth recording of high-resolution content like 8K, 4K Ultra-HD, 3D, and RAW files. Designed for professional equipment such as digital cinema cameras, full-frame cameras, and DSLRs, the 2TB capacity allows for extended recording sessions. For instance, when paired with the Canon EOS C400, it can handle 6K recording at 59.94P for over two hours, demonstrating its reliability for intensive projects.

Durability is a standout feature of the card, with an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. It has undergone rigorous testing to withstand shock, vibration, X-ray exposure, and extreme temperatures, ensuring dependable performance in challenging conditions. TEAMGROUP also includes a data recovery service during the warranty period, adding an extra layer of support for users who rely on the card for critical content.

The T-CREATE EXPERT SDXC UHS-II U3 V90 memory card provides a strong combination of performance and reliability for professionals in need of high-capacity storage. While pricing and availability are not yet confirmed, it is expected to be a competitive option for those seeking dependable solutions for creative work.