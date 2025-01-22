Truecaller brings Android-level spam blocking and caller ID features to iPhone

Truecaller, the popular app known for tackling spam and scam calls, just made a huge announcement for iPhone users. With its latest update, Truecaller is finally bringing the same spam-blocking and caller ID features that Android users have enjoyed for years to Apple’s platform. If you’ve ever felt like you were missing out on some of Truecaller’s best tools, that ends now.

This update is powered by Apple’s new Live Caller ID Lookup framework, a tool specifically built for apps like Truecaller to handle caller ID securely. Using advanced encryption, this framework ensures that privacy is a priority while still allowing real-time caller identification. This a pretty big win for users tired of unknown calls.

The update also brings other much-requested features to iOS, including automatic spam blocking and the ability to search through your call history -- up to 2,000 previously identified numbers. If you’ve ever wondered about a missed call from last week or even last month, this makes tracking down those details a lot easier.

For those who want to share the benefits, Truecaller now offers a Premium Family plan. You can share all the perks with up to four additional people at a low monthly or annual price, making it a pretty solid deal for families or groups.

Free users don’t get left out, though. They’ll still have access to ad-supported features like basic number search and caller ID for verified businesses. But premium users get the full experience, including the new spam-blocking tools and advanced caller ID capabilities.

To get started, you must be on iOS 18.2 or higher. Then, you’ll need to update to Truecaller version 14.0 or later and activate the new features in your iPhone’s settings. It’s super easy to set up and could save you from dealing with all those annoying spam calls.

This update is rolling out globally starting today, so iPhone users everywhere can look forward to a much better Truecaller experience within the next few days.

