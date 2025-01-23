Kensington launches security mount for Apple’s M4 Mac mini

No Comments

Kensington has released a cool new product for fans of Apple’s diminutive desktop -- the Security Mount for the Mac mini equipped with M4 and M4 Pro chips. This mount is designed to help users securely install and protect the compact computer, making it suitable for home, office, and shared workspaces.

The Mac mini’s recent redesign incorporates Apple’s silicon into a smaller 5x5-inch form factor -- a space-efficient design. While the reduced size saves desk space, it also introduces potential security concerns, which the Kensington Security Mount aims to address. The worry is, someone could easily walk off with it before someone notices.

Constructed from durable steel, the mount can be installed on, under, or beside any solid surface to maintain an organized workspace. The design allows full access to the Mac mini’s ports and power button while offering added security with the included resettable Kensington NanoSaver combination lock.

Kensington describes the product as “verified and tested for industry-leading standards in torque/pull, foreign implements, and more,” ensuring that it provides reliable protection for the Mac mini.

The mount features flexible installation options, a custom fit to avoid blocking any ports or functionality, and a five-year limited warranty for additional peace of mind.

The Security Mount for Mac mini is now available from Apple’s web store here. It is affordably priced at just $69.95.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Kensington launches security mount for Apple’s M4 Mac mini

MSI introduces Strike 600 mechanical keyboard designed for quiet performance

CISOs get more time in the boardroom but struggle with budgets

If you sign into your Microsoft account on a public or shared computer, you need to know this

New AI assistant aims to streamline cross-platform UI development

Netflix celebrates its largest jump in subscribers by announcing its first price increase of 2025

Microsoft is turning to forced updates to increase the number of Windows 11 24H2 users

Most Commented Stories

New year, new Microsoft OS -- the stunning Windows 25 is everything Windows 12 should be

46 Comments

Can siduction OS seduce you into saying goodbye to Windows 11 in 2025?

34 Comments

Optimum 10 Pro is an upgraded version of Windows 10 with next-level performance, privacy and control

29 Comments

Like magic! Transform Windows 11 into the Microsoft OS you've always wanted in just a couple of mouse clicks

20 Comments

Say goodbye to Windows 11 and switch to MX Linux 23.5 for a faster PC

14 Comments

Microsoft says 2025 is the year to ditch Windows 10 and embrace Windows 11

10 Comments

Millions of Windows 10 PCs face security disaster as Microsoft ends support

9 Comments

Sticking with Windows 10? No more Microsoft 365 for you!

8 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.