Kensington launches security mount for Apple’s M4 Mac mini

Kensington has released a cool new product for fans of Apple’s diminutive desktop -- the Security Mount for the Mac mini equipped with M4 and M4 Pro chips. This mount is designed to help users securely install and protect the compact computer, making it suitable for home, office, and shared workspaces.

The Mac mini’s recent redesign incorporates Apple’s silicon into a smaller 5x5-inch form factor -- a space-efficient design. While the reduced size saves desk space, it also introduces potential security concerns, which the Kensington Security Mount aims to address. The worry is, someone could easily walk off with it before someone notices.

Constructed from durable steel, the mount can be installed on, under, or beside any solid surface to maintain an organized workspace. The design allows full access to the Mac mini’s ports and power button while offering added security with the included resettable Kensington NanoSaver combination lock.

Kensington describes the product as “verified and tested for industry-leading standards in torque/pull, foreign implements, and more,” ensuring that it provides reliable protection for the Mac mini.

The mount features flexible installation options, a custom fit to avoid blocking any ports or functionality, and a five-year limited warranty for additional peace of mind.

The Security Mount for Mac mini is now available from Apple’s web store here. It is affordably priced at just $69.95.