Apple launches new compact Mac mini with M4 and M4 Pro chips

Apple has rolled out an updated Mac mini, now powered by its latest M4 and M4 Pro chips and featuring a smaller 5-by-5-inch design. With up to 1.8 times the CPU performance and 2.2 times the GPU power of the original M1 model, the new Mac Mini seems to be packing more muscle into a smaller space. The M4 Pro model promises even more processing power for users with demanding workloads, offering up to 14 CPU cores and 20 GPU cores.

One key addition is the enhanced connectivity, especially the inclusion of front-facing ports, which many users have been waiting for. Apple has added two USB-C ports at the front for quick and easy access, along with a high-impedance audio jack. Around back, the M4 model includes three Thunderbolt 4 ports, while the M4 Pro gets an upgrade to Thunderbolt 5, designed to deliver faster data transfer speeds.

Notably, Apple has also labeled this Mac mini as its first carbon-neutral Mac. The company says it’s achieved this by using over 50 percent recycled materials, including 100 percent recycled aluminum in the enclosure. Apple claims this approach, combined with renewable energy in manufacturing, has reduced the product’s carbon footprint by over 80 percent.

Apple’s new Mac mini also features Apple Intelligence compatibility, a feature set within macOS Sequoia that includes tools like an enhanced Siri, system-wide Writing Tools, and a new Image Playground. This addition is marketed as a way to boost productivity with AI-driven tasks, though it’s mostly limited to users in the U.S. for now.

Pricing starts at $599 for the M4 model, while the M4 Pro begins at $1,399. Pre-orders are live here, with availability starting November 8.