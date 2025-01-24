CORSAIR EX400U USB4 SSD is a pocket-sized storage powerhouse

CORSAIR has introduced the EX400U USB4 External SSD, a portable storage device designed to deliver fast data transfer speeds while being compact enough to carry anywhere. With sequential read speeds of up to 4,000MB/sec and write speeds reaching 3,600MB/sec, the EX400U is perfect for tasks like video editing, transferring large files, or managing demanding projects.

Taking advantage of USB4’s high bandwidth, the EX400U offers excellent performance while remaining compatible with USB 3.x Type-C and Thunderbolt 4. Whether you’re on a PC, Mac, or iOS device, it’s a plug-and-play solution that doesn’t require complex setups. The included USB Type-C cable handles both power and data, making it even easier to use.

Its design makes it stand out too. Measuring just 2.5 inches square, the EX400U fits neatly in a pocket, offering true portability. For Apple users, it’s an especially useful option. Thanks to its MagSafe compatibility, it connects directly to iPhone 15 and later models. This makes it an ideal storage expansion for content creators, allowing them to store and edit content from their iPhones or iPads on the go.

The EX400U isn’t just about speed and size. CORSAIR includes its SSD Toolbox software, which provides additional functionality like secure erase options and firmware updates to keep the drive running smoothly over time. It also comes with a three-year limited warranty and CORSAIR’s global customer support network.

The CORSAIR EX400U USB4 External SSD is available now from Amazon here. The pricing is $139.99 for the 1TB version, $199.99 for 2TB, and $359.99 for the 4TB option.

