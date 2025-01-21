How to install Kodi 21.2 Omega on Amazon Fire TV Stick (the easy way)

Kodi 21.2 Omega has just been released, bringing with it a range of fixes and improvements. It is the latest update for the hugely popular home theater software, coming ahead of the launch of Kodi 22 Piers, which is expected to arrive (in Alpha form) in the coming months.

For a lot of users, running Kodi on an Amazon Fire TV Stick (or Firestick as it’s more commonly known) is the best way to enjoy the software and everything it has to offer, giving users access to a wide array of streaming services and media libraries.

Firestick’s compact size and affordability make it a perfect companion for Kodi, turning any standard TV into a full-fledged media center. If you don’t yet have a Firestick, you can purchase one from Amazon.

Once you have your device ready, follow these steps:

  1. Plug in the Firestick and enable Unknown Sources:
    • Go to Settings > My Fire TV > Developer Options.
    • Toggle Apps from Unknown Sources to On.

(If you don’t see Developer Options, go to My Fire TV and click About. Hover over the Fire TV Stick entry and click OK on your your remote 7 times. Click the back button on your remote and Developer Options should be listed).

  1. Install Downloader App:
    • From the home screen, go to the Search icon and type Downloader.
    • Install the Downloader app.
  2. Download Kodi 21.2:
    • Open Downloader and enter this URL: https://kodi.tv/download
    • Click Go
    • Select Android and choose the ARMV7A (32-bit) version for the Firestick (It’s a 67.8MB file)
  3. Install Kodi 21.2:
    • Once downloaded, select Install.
    • After installation, click Open.
    • Complete any setup prompts.

That's it, you’re all set to use Kodi 21.2 on your Firestick. In Future, you’ll be able to access Kodi through the Your Apps & Channels menu.

