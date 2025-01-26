Sick of Microsoft Windows? Solus 4.7 could finally get you to switch to Linux

If you’re tired of Microsoft’s bloated Windows operating system, and you are looking for a fresh alternative, Solus 4.7 could be the Linux distro for you. Code-named “Endurance,” this new release (download here) is chock full of updated software, improved hardware support, and polished desktop environments. The name “Endurance” is not random, either -- it was deliberately chosen to reflect the team’s promise to deliver consistent updates and a reliable experience.

All four editions of Solus comes with updated core apps, including Firefox 134.0.2, LibreOffice 24.8.4.2, and Thunderbird 128.6.0. Multimedia playback is to the desktop environment you choose. For example, Budgie and GNOME editions ship with Rhythmbox and Celluloid, while Plasma users get Elisa and Haruna, and Xfce uses Parole.

One of the coolest updates is the introduction of new software centers, which brings out-of-the-box support for Flatpaks and enhanced app descriptions via Appstream metadata. These improvements make it easier to find, research, and install apps -- perfect for those new to Linux. Budgie, GNOME, and Xfce users can check out GNOME Software, while Plasma users should try Discover.

Both gamers and creators with NVIDIA’s 4000 series GPUs will be happy to hear that installation issues have been resolved with better firmware support included. Additionally, Solus ships with Linux kernel 6.12.9 and offers an LTS kernel option with 6.6.70, getting users ready for a smooth transition to the upcoming 6.12.x LTS series. Mesa has also been updated to 24.3.3 for better gaming and graphics performance. Very nice.

Each desktop environment has received very meaningful improvements. Budgie 10.9.2 builds on its reputation for stability and sleek design, while GNOME 47.3 adds features like accent colors, improved support for small screens, and faster rendering. Plasma Edition includes the latest versions of Plasma Desktop, KDE Frameworks, and QT. Meanwhile, Xfce 4.20 introduces experimental Wayland support.

As with any release, there are a few bugs throughout. Plasma users will need to create a kwallet key file to connect to a network, and GNOME users might see occasional black screens in virtual machines. However, these unfortunate hiccups should not ruin an otherwise solid experience.

Solus 4.7 Endurance is obviously a strong contender for anyone wanting a stable, simple Linux distribution. With its updates and focus on usability, it could be a great alternative to Windows for both newcomers and seasoned Linux users alike. You should give it a try today!