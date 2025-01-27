High-profile cyberattacks prompt boost in crisis simulation budgets

No Comments

Following a number of high-profile cybersecurity incidents in 2014 CISOs are reassessing their organization's readiness to manage a potential chaos of a full-scale cyber crisis.

New data from Hack The Box shows many CISOs -- based on a sample of 200 across the UK and US -- are concerned about their organization's ability to handle a cyber crisis. This is down to a number of reasons, the rising volume of cyber incidents (31 percent), lack of incident response planning (20 percent), and a lack of realistic, stress-tested crisis simulations (19 percent).

The effect of this is that 74 percent of CISOs report their organizations are increasing annual budgets for crisis simulation exercises in 2025, motivated by last year's major incidents. 73 percent identify practical crisis simulations and incident response exercises, involving both technical and non-technical teams, as their top business priority for 2025. In addition 77 percent say they would allocate greater budgets for cyber crisis simulations if the exercises were more realistic and actionable.

Haris Pylarinos, CEO and founder at Hack The Box, says:

Preparedness is the foundation of resilience, and crisis simulations play a crucial role in testing organization's security and workforce performance when it's most critical. Organizations are right to prioritize crisis simulation and must ensure that these are implemented in the right way. There is a need for these exercises to be increasingly realistic and engaging, to equip both technical and non-technical teams of all levels with the confidence needed to decisively defend against evolving threats.

The next evolution of crisis simulation is coupling AI with expert knowledge to deliver highly realistic and tailored scenarios that challenge senior management and front-line professionals. These will unite previously disparate business units as one and allow real-world performance to be benchmarked in a controlled environment.

You can read more on the Hack The Box site.

Image credit: denisismagilov/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

High-profile cyberattacks prompt boost in crisis simulation budgets

The human-centric approach to moving to the cloud [Q&A]

Sick of Microsoft Windows? Solus 4.7 could finally get you to switch to Linux

CORSAIR EX400U USB4 SSD is a pocket-sized storage powerhouse

Why Surfshark is the best affordable VPN for protecting your privacy

Best Windows apps this week

80 percent of organizations are adopting passkeys but many face challenges with older systems

Most Commented Stories

New year, new Microsoft OS -- the stunning Windows 25 is everything Windows 12 should be

46 Comments

Optimum 10 Pro is an upgraded version of Windows 10 with next-level performance, privacy and control

29 Comments

Like magic! Transform Windows 11 into the Microsoft OS you've always wanted in just a couple of mouse clicks

20 Comments

Say goodbye to Windows 11 and switch to MX Linux 23.5 for a faster PC

14 Comments

Microsoft says 2025 is the year to ditch Windows 10 and embrace Windows 11

10 Comments

Millions of Windows 10 PCs face security disaster as Microsoft ends support

9 Comments

Sticking with Windows 10? No more Microsoft 365 for you!

8 Comments

The Apple TV+ free weekend could cost you dearly

7 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.