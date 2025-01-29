Google is making it easier to find a safe and reliable VPN

Nord verified

Take a browse through an app store and you will find that there is no shortage of VPN tools to choose from. But which can you trust?

One of the reasons for using a VPN in the first place is to help keep data safe -- but some tools leak information in ways that run completely counter to this. So how do you know which one you should be using? Google has come up with a new way to help guide users towards the safest options,

The idea is a very simple one. Google is introducing a new “Verified” badge for what the company describes as “consumer-facing VPN apps”. Google says that it is using the badge to help users making informed decision by highlighting apps that prioritize user privacy and safety.

There are already a number of apps which have been assigned this verification -- Nord, hide.me, and Aloha Browser for example. But what does it actually mean? Google is looking for transparency and a commitment to safety and security. The company says:

Earning the VPN badge isn't just about checking a box -- it's proof that your VPN app invests in app safety. This badge signifies that your app has gone above and beyond, adhering to the Play safety and security guidelines and successfully completed a Mobile Application Security Assessment (MASA) Level 2 validation.

The VPN badge helps your app stand out in a crowded marketplace. Once awarded, the badge is prominently displayed on your app’s details page and in search results. Additionally, we have built new surfaces to showcase verified VPN applications.

More information is available in Google’s blog post, including details of how developers can get their apps “badge-ready”.

