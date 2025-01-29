Netflix and Disney+ subscribers may have to pay a license fee to fund the BBC

Vintage BBC microphone

The UK government is considering introducing an additional tax for subscribers of streaming services such as Disney+ and Netflix. The money raised in this way could be used to help fund the BBC, which has been struggling financially for some time.

Several ideas are being floated to try to top up the coffers of the public service broadcaster which is largely funded through the television license fee. With the license fee already somewhat controversial, the idea of charging users of non-BBC related streaming services is likely to provoke angry reactions.

The TV license fee is seen by many UK viewers as an archaic hangover from pre-streaming -- even pre-satellite/cable -- days when the BBC enjoyed a much higher percentage of viewing figures. The Royal Charter, which dictates how the broadcaster is able to raise funds, is due to expire in 2027, and thoughts are already turning to new ways to help improve the finances of the corporation.

Bloomberg reports that in addition to a potential tax on streaming services, other options under consideration are allowing the BBC to raise money through advertising -- something it is not currently able to do. While the BBC has long been regarded as an institution which must be preserved at all costs, it is not clear whether this is still the general opinion.

The BBC, of course, believes it is worth saving; a spokesperson told the Independent:

The public cares about the BBC and this year, we will launch our biggest ever public engagement exercise so audiences can help drive and shape what they want from a universal and independent BBC in the future. We look forward to engaging with government on the next Charter and securing the long-term future of the BBC.

Tax streaming services specifically to fund the BBC will be a very hard sell as there are already plenty of UK household who begrudge paying a license fee even if they do not watch BBC programming -- and a good number who simply refuse to buy a license, despite this being a crime in most instances.

Defund The BBC is one of several groups campaigning against the license fee in general, but particularly against non-payment being a criminal act. Rebecca Ryan from the campaign says: “Streaming is not broadcast TV. What will be next, YouTubers, gaming or podcasts? It’s just a tax on entertainment.”

Image credit: Daniel AllisonDreamstime.com

