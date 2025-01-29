MLS Season Pass returns to Apple TV for 30th season but do Americans really care?

Major League Soccer is back on Apple TV, and if you’re one of the people who actually follows the league, you can once again stream every match with no blackouts through MLS Season Pass. Starting today, fans in over 100 countries can subscribe, unlocking access to all regular-season games, the MLS All-Star Game, and even the playoffs. Exciting, right?

The 2025 season kicks off on February 22, marking year three of Apple’s 10-year deal with MLS. This season also introduces the league’s latest expansion team, San Diego FC, because apparently, North America just can’t get enough soccer teams. Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior VP of Services, hyped up the service, saying, “MLS Season Pass delivers fans exactly what they want.” That may be true for soccer diehards, but let’s be honest -- MLS is nowhere near the NFL, NBA, or even MLB in terms of mainstream appeal.

To get fans warmed up, Apple will stream some preseason games for free on Apple TV+, including an LAFC vs. Club América matchup on February 11 and an Inter Miami vs. Orlando City SC game on February 14. Meanwhile, the regular season opener on February 22 sees Lionel Messi and Inter Miami taking on New York City FC at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Apple is also launching Sunday Night Soccer, a weekly primetime match with enhanced production, which sounds fancy, but let’s see if it actually moves the needle. The first one on February 23 features San Diego FC against defending champs LA Galaxy. That game will even be broadcast live in Times Square, because nothing screams “big time” like trying to grab the attention of tourists on their way to a Broadway show.

If you’re a T-Mobile customer, you’re in luck -- MLS Season Pass is free again this year through T-Mobile Tuesdays. Comcast’s Xfinity customers can now subscribe directly through their service, and they’ll get free access to MLS 360, the league’s live whip-around show, which is basically RedZone for soccer. DIRECTV is also getting in on the action, integrating MLS Season Pass into its satellite guide and offering a free preview from February 22 to March 1.

Beyond just streaming games, Apple is going all in on MLS content. A new Apple TV+ documentary, Onside: Major League Soccer, drops on February 21, giving an inside look at last season. Apple Sports will track live scores, Apple Music has exclusive soccer playlists (because apparently, soccer needs a soundtrack), and Apple Maps will have MLS matchday guides. Apple News and Apple Podcasts are also featuring MLS-related content, though whether casual sports fans will actually care is another question.

MLS Season Pass is available through the Apple TV app on pretty much any device, including Apple Vision Pro for those who want a “100-foot-wide” soccer experience in virtual reality. The price? $14.99 per month or $99 for the season, with Apple TV+ subscribers getting a slight discount. Full-season MLS ticket holders get a subscription included, and Family Sharing lets up to six people use one account.

So if you’re a soccer fan, Apple has you covered. But for the rest of us, it’s just another reminder that Apple is really trying to make MLS a thing.

