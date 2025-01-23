Netflix celebrates its largest jump in subscribers by announcing its first price increase of 2025

Trotting out a tried and tested line about “invest[ing] in programming and deliver[ing] more value for our members”, Netflix has announced significant increases in subscription fees.

The news about price increases came in the streaming firm’s fourth-quarter earnings call and it comes despite the company simultaneously announcing its biggest ever increase in subscriber numbers. New subscribers will pay the increased fees straight away, while existing users will be hit with larger bills in the next billing cycle. So how much more can you expect to pay?

See also:

The price hikes affect the US, Canada, Portugal and Argentina. The new pricing structure means that a standard monthly subscription increases from $15.49 to $17.99, while an ad-support subscription jumps from $6.99 to $7.99 per month. Anyone subscribed to the premium tier can expect to pay an extra $2 per month as the price jumps to $24.99.

The cost of adding an extra user to an account (something which has become increasingly popular since Netflix started clamping down on password sharing) has slid up to $9.

In a letter to investors, Netflix introduced the price changes saying:

As we continue to invest in programming and deliver more value for our members, we will occasionally ask our members to pay a little more so that we can re-invest to further improve Netflix.

There are various reasons for the increases. While Netflix has enjoyed an increase in subscriber numbers, many of these new subscribers have signed up for cheaper plans. Another factor has been Netflix’s success with live sporting events. These have proved to be huge draws, but they are also relatively costly.

Image credit: Dzmitry Auramchik / Dreamstime.com