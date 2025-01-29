New tools help prevent leaks of personal data

One of the risks AI teams face is sensitive data lurking where it shouldn't be -- risks that are increasing as the volume unstructured data grows across all industries, a situation made worse still by GenAI.

Unstructured data management specialist Komprise is launching new sensitive data detection and mitigation capabilities to help organizations prevent the leakage of PII and other sensitive data to AI and reduce the risk of potentially ruinous data breaches.

Attempts to input PII into GenAI platforms represent over half (55 percent) of data loss prevention (DLP) events, followed by confidential documents (40 percent), according to 2024 research by Menlo Security.

The new sensitive data management capabilities of Komprise Smart Data Workflow Manager allow businesses to decide which PII data types to scan for such as national IDs, credit card numbers and email addresses. It also supports multiple classifications to identify multiple types of PII within any given file.

Customers can find any text patterns in their data via both keyword and regular expressions (regex) search to identify specific data formats like employee IDs, machine or instrument IDs, product or project codes, or even PHI data like healthcare-system specific patient record IDs.

It works locally behind enterprise firewalls so sensitive data stays in place, unlike cloud-based data detection services. Once sensitive data is identified users can set up a workflow to take appropriate action, such as confining the data or moving the data to a safe location.

"The risk of sensitive data breaches is escalating and thereby paralyzing organizations from using AI," says Kumar K. Goswami, CEO of Komprise. "We are pleased to systematically reduce sensitive data risks so that our customers can improve their cybersecurity and provide data governance for AI ingestion with the new sensitive data detection and mitigation capabilities in Komprise Smart Data Workflows Manager."

Komprise Smart Data Workflows and the new sensitive data detection and regex search are currently in early access for customers and partners and will be generally available at the end of Q1 as part of the Komprise Intelligent Data Management Platform.

Image credit: Cacaroot/Dreamstime.com

