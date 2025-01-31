Best Windows apps this week

Six-hundred-thirty-two in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and Windows 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft announced two new Surface for Business Copilot+ PCs this week that are powered by Intel Core Ultra processors.

Dev Home, designed to give developers "more power on Windows" is going away in May according to Microsoft. Parts of it may live on though.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Files 3.9

The well-designed file manager introduced a huge update. It features a new Cards View layout that includes standard metadata, when available, improved the visibility and contrast of the Grid View layout, and improved the creation of shortcuts.

Other changes include improved performance, DPI-aware icons and thumbnails in several views and interface elements, and a lot more.

Nvidia App

The new Nvidia App has received an update to version 11.0.2 this week. It introduces optimizations for seven games, including Path of Exile 2 and Marvel Rivals, and stability fixes.

PowerToys 0.88

The release of the open source tools collection PowerToys by Microsoft saw the introduction of the tool ZoomIt. Veteran users may remember ZoomIt as part of Sysinternals excellent collection of tools.

Now, ZoomIt is integrated in PowerToys, which means that more users may use it to zoom the screen, annotate, and record.

