Best Windows apps this week

The latest version of Windows 11 has reached broad availability.

New or notably improved Windows apps

VeraCrypt

The latest version of the open source encryption software drops 32-bit support on Windows. The new minimum supported version is Windows 10 version 1809 and ARM64 support has improved in the new version as well.

It can be used to encrypt partitions or drives, and to create encrypted containers.

TaskbarPlus

TaskbarPlus is a free software that gives Windows users quick access to folders and programs. Everything is handled through the application's icon on the taskbar.

Activate it to display several additional taskbars temporarily. You can customize these, for instance by dragging and dropping icons from the desktop on the program icon.

