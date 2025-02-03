Microsoft is dropping the privacy protection VPN feature from Microsoft Defender really soon -- unless you pay up

Microsoft has very quietly announced that the VPN feature of its Microsoft Defender security tool is going away for anyone unwilling to part with money.

In a support document entitled “End of support-Privacy protection (VPN) in Microsoft Defender for individuals”, the company gives very short notice for the dropping of the free tool. When the end of February rolls around, the VPN feature will only be available to users paying for a Microsoft 365 Personal or Family subscription. What does all of this mean?

See also:

In short, if you have been relying on Microsoft Defender for your VPN needs and you’re not a Windows 365 subscriber, you are going to have to look for an alternative. The change affects Windows, macOS, iOS and Android users, with Microsoft giving the following not-very-explanatory explanation for ditching the feature:

Our goal is to ensure you, and your family remain safer online. We routinely evaluate the usage and effectiveness of our features. As such, we are removing the privacy protection feature and will invest in new areas that will better align to customer needs.

The date for the end of support for the free version of the tool is February 28, and it is not really clear why Microsoft has given such short notice. The company has not offered suggested alternatives, apparently hopeful that this will encourage at least some users to take up a Microsoft 365 subscription.

Some users need to take action, as Microsoft points out:

Action is not required by Windows, iOS, and macOS users. Action is recommended by Android users. The Defender app on Android requires user action to remove the VPN profile from your device.

After February 28, 2025, the Defender VPN profile on your Android device will need user action to be removed. Not removing the Defender VPN profile on your Android device will not cause any impact to your device but it’s recommended to remove it as it won’t be used by Defender to provide protection.

More details are available here.

Image credit: Alexey Novikov / Dreamstime.com