Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.88.0, killing off Video Conference Mute to make way for a new utility

With the v0.88 release cycle for PowerToys, Microsoft says that it will be focusing on “new features, stability, and improvements”. And the release of PowerToys v0.88.0 gets things off to a good start with the arrival of a new tool.

But this release also sees Microsoft giving with one hand and taking with the other. The arrival of the new ZoomIt module is balanced by the departure of Video Conference Mute which has been deprecated and removed from the suite of Windows utilities.

Although Microsoft is describing ZoomIt as a new utility, that is not strictly true. This presentation-focused tool is actually an existing utility from Sysinternals which has been added to PowerToys after the source code was released. Intriguingly, Microsoft also shares the news that:

ZoomIt will still continue to be updated and shipped by Sysinternals for users who prefer to have it as a standalone utility outside of PowerToys.

So, what is ZoomIt, whether a standalone tool or a PowerToys module? It is described as a “screen zoom, annotation, and recording tool for technical presentations and demos”. A lengthier description is provided in the utility’s own dedicated page:

ZoomIt is a screen zoom, annotation, and recording tool for technical presentations and demos. You can also use ZoomIt to snip screenshots to the clipboard or to a file. ZoomIt runs unobtrusively in the tray and activates with customizable hotkeys to zoom in on an area of the screen, move around while zoomed, and draw on the zoomed image.

The addition of ZoomIt is by far the biggest news about PowerToys v0.88.0, but there are plenty of other changes, tweaks and fixes to be found across many of the modules. There are fixes for issues specifically affecting Windows 10 users, and a new “New” label is now used to highlight the latest additions to PowerToys.

The full changelog is as follows:

General

Applied a workaround for the Windows App SDK applications title bar override that was causing accent color to not be shown on the top bar of applications on Windows 10. Thanks @pingzing!

Improved the "admin application running" notification checking logic to be less demanding on resources. Thanks @davidegiacometti!

Fixed an issue causing many utilities to crash when the GPO to disable data diagnostics was applied.

Advanced Paste

Fixed a crash when the application was exiting. (This was a hotfix for 0.87)

Added a Json format validation step to verify if a conversion to Json should be applied.

Fixed accessibility issues when using a screen reader.

Added support for all BitmapDecoder supported image file types to the Image to Text functionality. Thanks @daverayment!

Fixed an issue causing Advanced Paste initialization errors to hang the PowerToys main process.

FancyZones

Removed Workspaces Editor from the exclusions list so it can be snapped by FancyZones.

Keyboard Manager

Added an option to make a shortcut remapping only trigger with exact modifiers.

Monaco Preview

Added support for .resx and .resw files in Peek and File Explorer add-ons. Thanks @asif4318!

Added a setting to make the code minimap toggle-able in Peek and File Explorer add-ons. Thanks @PesBandi!

Fixed an issue causing Json format preview setting to not be applied correctly.

Fixed an issue causing the wrong Monaco assets to be used at runtime.

Mouse Without Borders

Fixed an issue causing clipboard to stop working after going through a UAC screen when using the Service mode. Thanks @YDKK!

New+

Fixed an issue causing New+ to override the New file or folder creation from the File Explorer Ribbon buttons or keyboard shortcuts on Windows 10.

When creating file or folders through a template, they should now have the current time as the last modified date. Thanks @cgaarden!

Peek

Fixed an issue causing Peek to not appear if it was previously minimized. Thanks @asif4318!

PowerToys Run

Fixed a transparent border issue on Windows 10. (This was a hotfix for 0.87)

Fixed a crash in the OneNote plugin after the .Net 9 update. (This was a hotfix for 0.87)

Fixed an issue causing the Calculator plugin to return division by zero errors when dividing by hexadecimal numbers. Thanks @plante-msft!

Updated the Calculator plugin Mages library to 3.0.0 and added support for the random integer function. Thanks @htcfreek!

Improved handling of non-base 10 numbers to add support for binary and octal numbers in the Calculator plugin. Thanks @PesBandi!

Added a setting to enable selection of which units to use for trigonometric functions. Thanks @OldUser101!

Fixed a .NET 9 regression causing the PowerToys Run dialog to not be draggable. Thanks @davidegiacometti!

Added context menu buttons for the VS Code Workspaces plugin, for copying the path, opening in File Explorer or in Console. Thanks @programming-with-ia!

Added some telemetry to gather data on which hotkey is used to trigger PowerToys Run.

Removed the workarounds that were in place to fix some WPF issues that were fixed in .NET 9.0.1.

Fixed a typo in the Value Generator plugin messages. Thanks @OldUser101!

Quick Accent

Added the ć character to the Slovenian character set. Thanks @dsoklic!

Added the Proto-Indo-European character set.

Registry Preview

Fixed an issue causing line breaks to not be parsed correctly for REG_MULTI_SZ values. Thanks @htcfreek!

Added a tooltip to values to show multiple lines of data. Thanks @htcfreek!

Added a context menu to enable copying type, value and key paths. Thanks @htcfreek!

Settings

Made the Advanced Paste paste OpenAI configuration modal scrollable.

Fixed the text on the Quick Accent page to refer to "character sets" instead of "character set". Thanks @PesBandi!

Added the plugin's dll file version and website to the PowerToys Run plugin settings. Thanks @htcfreek!

Added the Workspaces file to the list of files that gets backed up by the Back up / Restore functionality.

Fixed an issue causing some of the selected character sets to be unselected when opening the character set expander in the Quick Accent page.

Improved GPO logic, icons, info bar layout and enabled state of all modules settings pages. Thanks @htcfreek!

Fixed some accessibility issues and refactored and improved quality of the code related to image sizes in the Image Resizer page. Thanks @daverayment!

Fixed mentions of "Backup" to "Back up" when it should be used as a verb. Thanks @JackStuart!

Added a "New" label to Settings to better highlight new utilities that get released. Thanks @niels9001 for the UI tweaks!

Text Extractor

Fixed many accessibility and UI issues on the overlay UI. Thanks @davidegiacometti!

Workspaces

Fixed an issue causing the Workspaces Editor to start outside of visible desktop area.

Fixed an issue to maintain command line arguments for applications when trying using the "Launch and Edit" feature.

Video Conference Mute

The module has been deprecated in 0.88.0, being removed from PowerToys.

ZoomIt

New utility: Zoom It - a screen zoom, annotation, and recording tool for technical presentations and demos. This utility from Sysinternals has had its source code released and included in PowerToys. ZoomIt will still continue to be updated and shipped by Sysinternals for users who prefer to have it as a standalone utility outside of PowerToys. Thanks @markrussinovich, @foxmsft and @johnstep for contributing the original code and reviewing the PowerToys integration!

Documentation

Updated the PowerToys Run documentation to reflect documentation pages for new plugins.

Added YubicoOauthOTP plugin mention to thirdPartyRunPlugins.md. Thanks @dlnilsson!

Development

Added fuzz testing for AdvancedPaste, with a new pipeline for OneFuzz.

Added a new CI pipeline to build with the latest WindowsAppSDK.

Added a new CI pipeline to build with the latest webview2 from Edge Canary.

Made the HostsUILib project AOT compatible. Thanks @snickler for your help reviewing this!

Made FilePreviewCommon and MarkdownPreviewHandler AOT compatible. Thanks @snickler for your help reviewing this!

Made the PowerAccent.Core project AOT compatible. Thanks @snickler for your help reviewing this!

Cleaned up some code for AOT compatibility in the Advanced Paste module. Thanks @snickler for your help reviewing this!

Removed the prerelease flag from the PowerToys development DSC configurations. Thanks @denelon!

Improved Dart CI reliability by improving error messages and retrying to the step that installs the correct dotnet version.

Improved Dart CI reliability by fixing retries when downloading the localization files.

Improved Dart CI build times by removing the steps to build the no longer needed abstracted utility nuget packages.

Removed the solution.props file from the solution root.

Fixed PowerToys Run Calculator plugin tests when running in systems with different number formats. Thanks @htcfreek!

Updated many .NET packages from .NET 9.0.0 to 9.0.1 for security fixes. Thanks @snickler!

Refactored the Mouse Without Borders Common.Log.cs and Common.Receiver.cs files. Thanks @mikeclayton!

You can download PowerToys v0.88.0 here.

Image credit: Leszek Glasner / Dreamstime.com