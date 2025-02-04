Compliance with new European legislation increases info security workloads

A new report shows 90 percent of professionals surveyed report that complying with DORA, the NIS2 Directive, and/or the EU AI Act will impact their workload.

The study, from cloud-based risk and compliance platform AuditBoard, shows information security professionals feel the weight of compliance efforts most, with 38 percent expecting to be impacted to a great extent, compared to 29 percent of risk management professionals and 28 percent of IT professionals. Increased workloads could potentially lead to a greater risk of non-compliance as teams struggle to keep up with daily tasks.

Compliance with NIS2 is more commonly reported to be a high priority among organizations surveyed compared to DORA and the EU AI Act. However, only 52 percent of organizations report being compliant, while another 44 percent plan to meet requirements by the end of next year.

Even those claiming to already be in compliance with the EU AI Act are missing essential elements of compliance that could leave them vulnerable. While 63 percent of those claiming compliance report having transparency measures in place, 55 percent say they have implemented risk management frameworks, and just over half (51 percent) execute comprehensive risk assessments.

In addition 83 percent of professionals are concerned about third-party AI use in regard to compliance with the EU AI Act. However, even more of those surveyed (91 percent) do feel that the EU AI Act will positively impact their organization's use and development of AI applications.

"We found that by leveraging purpose-built technology, professionals in all levels and functions can make more effective decisions and more efficiently execute efforts required to maintain compliance," says Jason Sechrist, director of product solutions, EMEA at AuditBoard. "Whether in early stages of compliance or actively working to maintain it, organizations can use the findings in this report to build a framework for their journey and help future-proof their conformance strategies."

The full report is available from the AuditBoard site.

Image credit: photographee.eu/depositphotos.com