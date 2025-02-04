MIXX Revival 55 record player blends retro design with modern Bluetooth

While I am a huge fan of steaming music for convenience, vinyl will always have a special place in my heart. You see, I have spent countless hours in record stores shopping for hip-hop on vinyl. Believe it or not, many of the records in my vast collection are not even on steaming services.

Do I listen to my vinyl ever? Unfortunately, no. Why? Because these days, I don’t even have a record player set up in my house. Sadly, I don’t have the space to dedicate to a player and stereo. This may change, however, thanks to a cool new portable record player from MIXX.

Called “Revival 55,” this retro-designed record player is loaded with cool features. including Bluetooth connectivity, built-in stereo speakers, and a sleek portable design.

This isn’t just a pretty piece of nostalgia, however. The Revival 55 lets you wirelessly connect to Bluetooth speakers, stream music to its built-in stereo speakers, and play records at 33, 45, and 78 RPM. It even includes a 45 RPM adapter. The auto-stop feature protects both the stylus and your vinyl too.

The Revival 55 comes in a durable case with a solid metal cast handle and dual buckle points. The wooden body, wrapped in PU leather with no exposed seams, gives it a premium look that can fit any home décor. In other words, it will pass the “wife test.”

The MIXX Revival 55 is available in black, cream, and turquoise blue, with sage green and pink versions coming soon. Grab yours now on Amazon here for just $99.99 now.

Disclosure: Some links above may be affiliate links. This means that if you click on one and make a purchase, we or our writers may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.