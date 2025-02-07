GenAI is changing enterprise priorities with privacy a major concern

The latest Enterprise Cloud Index (ECI) survey from Nutanix shows that that while 80 percent of organizations have already implemented a GenAI strategy, implementation targets vary significantly.

Organizations are eager to leverage GenAI for productivity, automation, and innovation, but they also face critical hurdles in the form of data security, compliance, and IT infrastructure modernization. 95 percent of respondents agree that GenAI is changing their organization’s priorities

The research shows that 90 percent of respondents expect their IT costs to rise due to GenAI and modern application implementation. But promisingly, 70 percent of organizations expect to make a return on their investment from GenAI projects over the next two to three years.

In addition 52 percent of respondents say their organization needs to invest in IT training to support GenAI, while 48 percent believe their organization needs to hire new IT talent to support it.

"Many organizations have reached an inflection point with GenAI implementation and deployment," says Lee Caswell, SVP, product and solutions marketing at Nutanix. "This year's ECI revealed key trends that we’re hearing from customers as well, including challenges with scaling GenAI workloads from development to production, new requirements GenAI creates for data governance, privacy, and visibility, and integration with existing IT infrastructure. To successfully unlock ROI with GenAI projects, organizations need to take a holistic approach to modernizing applications and infrastructure and embrace containerization."

Among other findings nearly 90 percent of organizations report that at least some of their applications are now containerized, and this number is expected to grow with the rapid adoption of new application workloads like GenAI. 94 percent of respondents agree that their organization benefits from adopting cloud native applications/containers.

The full report is available from the Nutanix site.

Image credit: akarapongphoto/depositphotos.com