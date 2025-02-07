TikTok creators can easily share their content to YouTube thanks to new Repurpose.io partnership

No Comments
YouTube and TikTok logos

YouTube has announced a partnership with Repurpose.io designed to make multi-platform publishing easier than ever. An automated system makes it possible to repost TikTok content, as well as Instagram Reels, as YouTube Shorts.

The uncertain future of TikTok in the US has shaken creators who have built up substantial and lucrative followings on the Chinese-owned social platform. YouTube is eager to make the most of this uncertainty, and is clearly hoping that the new Repurpose.io partnership will help it to steal TikTok users.

See also:

It is something of a gamble for YouTube, and a venture that will be a slow burner. TikTok creatives and their audiences are a rather different demographic to many of the creators who have pledged their allegiance to YouTube. But new Repurpose.io massively simplifies and speeds up the process of publishing content to both platforms, and in partnering with the firm, YouTube is publicly acknowledging the ongoing threat TikTok poses as it continues to encroach on its userbase.

It is a gamble worth taking for YouTube. The future of TikTok hangs in the balance, and it is a superb opportunity for YouTube to take advantage of creatives’ fears about a US ban. But it is also an opportunity to make money. In partnering with Repurpose.io, YouTube is offering 3 months of free cross-posting as it shared on X:

Repurpose.io is happy to welcome YouTubers into the fold, saying:

We’re thrilled to welcome you to a special program designed to make your content creation journey smoother and more rewarding.

You now have exclusive access to Repurpose.io’s powerful automation tools to share your content on YouTube, at no cost to you for 3 months.

The company highlights a trio of appealing features of its program:

Effortless Sharing: Set up an automation to share your entire TikTok and Instagram catalog on YouTube with just a few clicks.

Future-Proof: Keep your YouTube channel updated with all your new TikTok and Instagram content, effortlessly and in real-time.

Exclusive Access: Unlock this premium feature Repurpose.io at no cost to you for 3 months, designed specifically for selected TikTok and Instagram creators.

Once the free trial is over, keeping the workflow running will cost from $349 per year. More details are available here.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

TikTok creators can easily share their content to YouTube thanks to new Repurpose.io partnership

Phishing up almost 50 percent since 2021 with AI attacks on the rise

Enterprises using inaccurate data to make business decisions

Unpatched software: The silent gateway to cyber attacks and how AI-driven solutions can close the gap

Elections and increasing censorship spark hike in VPN use

Over half of UK financial institutions suffer third-party supply chain attacks

Microsoft makes massive MIDI improvements for musicians using Windows 11

Most Commented Stories

New year, new Microsoft OS -- the stunning Windows 25 is everything Windows 12 should be

46 Comments

Optimum 10 Pro is an upgraded version of Windows 10 with next-level performance, privacy and control

29 Comments

AR OS 2 is everything we want Windows 12 to be -- and more

28 Comments

Say goodbye to Windows 11 and switch to MX Linux 23.5 for a faster PC

14 Comments

Transform Windows 10 or 11 into Windows 7 in just five clicks

14 Comments

Sticking with Windows 10? No more Microsoft 365 for you!

8 Comments

UK government set to make all your licenses and other official documents available via a digital wallet

7 Comments

The European Commission wants Elon Musk to reveal the secrets of the X recommendation algorithm (don’t we all?)

7 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.