TikTok creators can easily share their content to YouTube thanks to new Repurpose.io partnership

YouTube has announced a partnership with Repurpose.io designed to make multi-platform publishing easier than ever. An automated system makes it possible to repost TikTok content, as well as Instagram Reels, as YouTube Shorts.

The uncertain future of TikTok in the US has shaken creators who have built up substantial and lucrative followings on the Chinese-owned social platform. YouTube is eager to make the most of this uncertainty, and is clearly hoping that the new Repurpose.io partnership will help it to steal TikTok users.

It is something of a gamble for YouTube, and a venture that will be a slow burner. TikTok creatives and their audiences are a rather different demographic to many of the creators who have pledged their allegiance to YouTube. But new Repurpose.io massively simplifies and speeds up the process of publishing content to both platforms, and in partnering with the firm, YouTube is publicly acknowledging the ongoing threat TikTok poses as it continues to encroach on its userbase.

It is a gamble worth taking for YouTube. The future of TikTok hangs in the balance, and it is a superb opportunity for YouTube to take advantage of creatives’ fears about a US ban. But it is also an opportunity to make money. In partnering with Repurpose.io, YouTube is offering 3 months of free cross-posting as it shared on X:

Repurpose.io is happy to welcome YouTubers into the fold, saying:

We’re thrilled to welcome you to a special program designed to make your content creation journey smoother and more rewarding. You now have exclusive access to Repurpose.io’s powerful automation tools to share your content on YouTube, at no cost to you for 3 months.

The company highlights a trio of appealing features of its program:

Effortless Sharing: Set up an automation to share your entire TikTok and Instagram catalog on YouTube with just a few clicks. Future-Proof: Keep your YouTube channel updated with all your new TikTok and Instagram content, effortlessly and in real-time. Exclusive Access: Unlock this premium feature Repurpose.io at no cost to you for 3 months, designed specifically for selected TikTok and Instagram creators.

Once the free trial is over, keeping the workflow running will cost from $349 per year. More details are available here.