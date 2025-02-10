Lemokey L5 HE 8K keyboard combines ultra-fast polling with pro-level customization

Keychron’s Lemokey brand is gearing up to launch the Lemokey L5 HE 8K, and it’s shaping up to be an exciting option for gamers and productivity enthusiasts alike. With cutting-edge technology, a premium design, and impressive customization options, this keyboard has the potential to stand out in a crowded market.

One of the most intriguing features is the 8,000 Hz polling and scan rate, which promises incredibly fast response times with a latency of just 0.125ms. Combined with Hall Effect magnetic switches, which allow for adjustable actuation points, the keyboard offers an impressive blend of speed and precision. Plus, the 0.01mm sensitivity means every keystroke is detected with near-perfect accuracy, which could make a big difference for both gaming and detailed work.

Customization is another area where the Lemokey L5 HE 8K shines. The Lemokey Launcher web tool lets users remap keys, create macros, and choose from 22 RGB backlighting modes. The dynamic keystroke feature is especially notable, allowing up to four actions to be assigned to a single key based on press depth. Add in a built-in analog joystick for added control, and this keyboard is clearly designed to cater to a wide range of needs.

The build quality is equally impressive. The CNC-machined aluminum frame, combined with Cherry Profile double-shot PBT keycaps, gives the keyboard a durable, high-quality feel. The ability to switch between top and gasket mounts further enhances the versatility, letting users fine-tune the typing experience to their liking.

You can see full specifications below.

Feature Details Switch Magnetic switch Polling Rate 8K Scan Rate 8K Adjustable Actuation Points 0.01~3.35mm Sensitivity 0.01mm Dynamic Keystrokes 4-in-1 action keys Rapid Trigger Yes Last Keystroke Prioritization and Snap Click Yes Analog Joystick Mode Yes Anti-Ghosting NKRO (N-Key Rollover) MCU RISC-V 32-bit HPM5321ICB (1MB Flash, 128KB ILM, 128KB DLM) QMK Compatible Yes Stabilizer Plate-mounted stabilizer Keycap Cherry Profile Double-shot PBT Material CNC Machined Aluminum Plate Aluminum plate Mount Style Top mount and Gasket Mount Layout ANSI (US) with knob Size 75% Layout Backlight North-facing with 22 types of RGB backlight options (Flash/Breathing/Static, etc.) Compatibility Windows (Mac layout selectable via launcher) Connection Wired Cable Length 1.5 meters Dimensions 329mm × 150mm Operating Environment -10 to 50°C Warranty 1 year Colors Cyber (Black and Green), Dark Master (Black and Red), Dawn Master (White and Brown)

The Lemokey L5 HE 8K can be ordered on Kickstarter here for $199. Whether you’re a gamer looking for fast and precise performance or a professional seeking advanced customization, the Lemokey L5 HE 8K looks like a cool option.