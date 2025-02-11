Google I/O 2025 is set for May 20-21, 2025 -- here’s what to expect

Mark your calendars, fellow tech fans! Google I/O 2025 is happening on May 20-21 at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. Can’t make it in person? No worries, you can join in the fun online at io.google -- registration is open now.

This is Google’s biggest bash for developers, where the search giant will show off all the cool new stuff in tech, software, and AI. The event will surely offer some big announcements -- think new gadgets and software updates. After that, there’s a whole bunch of workshops, sessions, and meet-ups for everyone to get hands-on and network.

AI’s been the star of the show in past years, and 2025 shouldn’t be different. We might see more about AI in search, updates on Gemini, and perhaps some new machine learning goodies. Plus, there could be news on Android 15, Wear OS, and maybe even some new hardware