MIXX Analog System 5 is a Bluetooth turntable with wireless speakers

Today, MIXX launches the Analog System 5 which blends classic vinyl play with the flexibility of wireless audio. This setup is crafted for audiophiles seeking the rich sound of records with the ease of modern technology.

The system features an Audio-Technica AT3600L moving magnet cartridge mounted on an aluminum tonearm, ensuring precise tracking and crisp audio playback. It accommodates both 33 and 45 RPM records, with pitch control for those who enjoy tweaking their tunes. Its belt-drive system minimizes motor noise, ensuring an enjoyable spinning experience.

Accompanying the turntable are two 50W wireless speakers, equipped with Bluetooth, line-in, optical, coaxial, and USB connectivity options. This allows for seamless integration with devices like smartphones, TVs, or USB sticks loaded with MP3s, all without compromising on sound quality. Additionally, the turntable supports Bluetooth output, enabling vinyl playback to be wirelessly transmitted to the MIXX SilverPoint 5 speakers or any compatible Bluetooth device.

Aesthetically, the system sports a wooden base with choices of black or white finishes, blending seamlessly into contemporary settings. Additional highlights include customizable bass and treble settings, a remote control, and an adapter for 45 RPM records.

The MIXX Analog System 5 is now available for purchase from Amazon here in black or white for $299.99.

Disclosure: Some links above may be affiliate links. This means that if you click on one and make a purchase, we or our writers may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

