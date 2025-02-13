AVerMedia Live Gamer ULTRA S (GC553Pro) capture card debuts with 4K60 HDR and RGB24

AVerMedia has released its newest capture card, the Live Gamer ULTRA S, model GC553Pro. This device is primarily designed for gamers who livestream. AVerMedia says it offers recording at high frame rates, captures true-color RGB24, and provides 5.1-channel surround sound.

Streamers are often looking for equipment that can improve their broadcasts and engage their viewers more effectively. The Live Gamer ULTRA S aims to meet those demands with support for 4K60 HDR/VRR pass-through, capturing at high frame rates up to 4K60, 1440p144, 1080p240, and HDR up to 1440p30. The utilization of RGB24 format promises color accuracy, maintaining the visual integrity of the content.

The card works with AVerMedia’s suite of software, including Streaming Center, Streaming Center Plug (an OBS plugin), and Assist Central Pro. Streaming Center supports Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) recording and captures 5.1-channel audio. OBS users can leverage the dedicated plugin for more versatile 5.1-channel audio capture. Assist Central Pro acts as a central point for software updates and device management, simplifying the setup process.

Additionally, the Live Gamer ULTRA S embraces sustainability, with AVerMedia saying the casing is made from 60 percent recycled post-consumer plastic.

The Live Gamer ULTRA S (GC553Pro) is currently available at a price of $149.99, with a promotional discount to $129.99 from Amazon, valid from February 13 to February 19.

