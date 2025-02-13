What startups can learn from special forces strategy

On the battlefield and in the trenches of entrepreneurship, victory comes to those who dare to think unconventionally and act with precision. As a former Green Beret, I've seen firsthand how the principles of unconventional warfare can translate into the business arena. Both demand team building, strategic thinking, and adaptability in dynamic environments.

Let's break down the seven-phase model of unconventional warfare and see how it can guide a startup from its inception to market dominance.

Applying the seven-phase model of unconventional warfare to a business startup

The Unconventional Warfare model isn't just for the battlefield; it's a blueprint for mission success that any startup can use. The seven key phases are preparation, initial contact, infiltration, organization, buildup, employment, and transition.

During the preparation phase, your objective is to establish a strong foundation. Your strategy is to conduct deep reconnaissance on your market, competitors, and potential allies and develop a mission plan that includes contingencies. Just as we never enter a mission blind, a startup must be thoroughly prepped. Know your environment, understand the terrain (market), and assemble your team of operatives (founders and early hires).

Phase two, or initial contact, involves making your first moves. Your mission is to identify key customers, stakeholders, and partners before establishing initial contact and gathering intelligence. These early engagements are like the first boots on the ground that provide invaluable intel.

The third phase, infiltration, involves entering the market stealthily. With low-cost and creative guerrilla marketing, you can build a covert yet compelling presence and leverage early adopters. The idea is to employ stealth and precision to slip into the market quietly. Avoid drawing too much attention from bigger competitors until you've secured a foothold.

During the organization phase, your objective is to build and solidify your base. The strategy involves formalizing operations and logistics. Establish strong internal structures and external networks. Just as we would organize indigenous forces during an operation, startups can solidify their operations and strengthen relationships with key partners.

Phase five is called build-up, where the objective is to expand your resources. The best strategy involves scaling your team, improving infrastructure, and broadening your reach. Much like a Green Beret would build up forces in the theater, this phase ensures you can support your expanded operations.

Finally, during the sixth phase, or employment, you execute your primary strategy. It’s time to go full-throttle on capturing market share, optimizing products, and delighting customers. This is the decisive action phase, where you put all your plans into motion and drive hard towards your objectives.

During the last stage, known as transition, your objective is to secure long-term success. Your strategy should be to plan for leadership succession, expand into new markets, and continue innovating. During this phase, you will transition smoothly from growth to stability with an eye on continued evolution and opportunities.

Why preparation and team building are vital for startup success

Invest a good deal of time in the first phase. In the Special Forces, we learned that preparation is everything. You never go on a mission without a solid plan; the same goes for startups.

Adequate preparation means understanding the terrain, the enemy, and the mission objectives. In business terms, this translates to thorough market research, risk assessment, and business planning. Skimping on preparation is a surefire way to court disaster.

During preparation, employ flexibility. On the battlefield, we had to adapt quickly to changing situations. The same goes for startups. Stay agile and be ready to pivot based on what the market tells you.

A mission is only as good as the team executing it., which is why strong leadership and a cohesive team are non-negotiable. As you prepare, cultivate a culture where everyone is mission-focused.

How infiltration strategies drive market entry in dynamic environments

Infiltration is about entering undetected and gaining an advantage. Using guerrilla tactics, startups can penetrate the market and build an initial presence without drawing too much attention from the established players. Like operating behind enemy lines, it's about building networks of early adopters and creating viral buzz. This phased insertion allows the startup to position itself and gather vital market intelligence.

We operated under the radar to gain an advantage. Startups should aim to disrupt the market without alerting entrenched competitors too early. Innovate quietly, then strike when ready.

After infiltration, you can begin to organize your resources. Just as we relied on local allies, startups should build strategic partnerships to offer support and open doors that would otherwise be closed.

By adopting the seven-phase model of unconventional warfare, startups can navigate their challenging landscape with the tactical smarts of Special Forces. This approach sets a solid foundation and primes a business for agile growth and strong market presence.

Embrace the mission, prepare thoroughly, and execute with precision. The market, like the battlefield, favors the bold and the prepared.

Image Credit: Wavebreakmedia Ltd / Dreamstime.com

Eric Brown is Founder & CEO of Imperio Consulting and author of “The Green Beret Approach”.