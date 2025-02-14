Chimera Linux 20250214 update launches with new apk-tools, Kernel 6.13, and official PowerPC support

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the much-anticipated 20250214 update for Chimera Linux is here! This version introduces an improved package manager, a more modern kernel, and broadened hardware compatibility.

A key highlight is the upgrade to apk-tools, now boasting variable expansion and a system-wide /usr file structure. This change simplifies mirror switching by eliminating the need for manual edits to repository configurations. Additionally, the update adopts a new v3-style index naming, ensuring backwards compatibility.

Under the hood, the system now runs on Linux kernel 6.13, which enhances both performance and hardware support. Desktop users will enjoy updated GNOME and Plasma environments, with Plasma still in its experimental phase but showing promising development.

In terms of architecture, Chimera Linux has expanded its horizons by officially supporting 32-bit PowerPC, making it part of the standard release alongside other platforms. Eyes are on LoongArch64 for future support, as development progresses.

The live system has been optimized to run more seamlessly across various machines, addressing past compatibility issues. This release is the new go-to for installations, superseding older versions which might encounter package management and installation script problems.

Ready to dive into Chimera Linux or update your current setup? The 20250214 release is available now here.

