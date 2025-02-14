WhatsApp is rolling out chat themes to help make every chat unique

No Comments
Chat themes on WhatsApp

WhatsApp has started the rollout of a feature it says that users have been asking for -- chat themes. Using a combination of wallpapers and colored chat bubbles, every conversation can be given its own look.

This is a change that is about more than aesthetics, though. In providing the option to make every chat look different, WhatsApp is making it much easier to identify chats and avoid the tricky issue of sending a message to the wrong person or group.

See also:

You have the option of using one of a selection of pre-designed chat themes, or you can use your own choice of colors for chat bubbles. There are dozens of new wallpaper options available, but if you can’t find an image you like, you can always upload a photo of your own.

Announcing the new chat theme options, WhatsApp says:

You can apply the same theme to all your chats, or make each one extra special with different themes. Either way, your chat themes are only visible to you. You can also change the theme of your channels.

To change the theme of all your chats and channels, go to Settings > Chats > Default chat theme. To customize each chat individually, click the chat name at the top of the chat screen (on iOS), or click the 3-dot menu (on Android) > Chat theme.

The customization options have started to roll out and will make their way to everyone around the world in the next few weeks. If you don’t see the option yet, don’t worry -- you will soon enough.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

The security threats organizations are most concerned about [Q&A]

WhatsApp is rolling out chat themes to help make every chat unique

Ransomware up fourfold as threats get more complex

Nearly half of organizations suffer third-party security incidents

Fraud-as-a-Service allows cybercriminals to launch complex attacks with minimal skills

BlueAnt Pump X over-ear Bluetooth headphones feature fitness-ready design

The rise of adversarial AI threatens smaller organizations

Most Commented Stories

Windows 12 won't pull me away from Linux unless Microsoft fixes these 5 things

46 Comments

AR OS 2 is everything we want Windows 12 to be -- and more

38 Comments

Optimum 10 Pro is an upgraded version of Windows 10 with next-level performance, privacy and control

29 Comments

Google is the latest tech firm to drop diversity hiring targets following Trump’s executive orders

24 Comments

Transform Windows 10 or 11 into Windows 7 in just five clicks

14 Comments

Microsoft is forcing the new Outlook for Windows app on Windows 10 users with the mandatory KB5051974 update

11 Comments

Microsoft and Apple should take a long hard look at Elon Musk’s ‘Big Balls’

10 Comments

The European Commission wants Elon Musk to reveal the secrets of the X recommendation algorithm (don’t we all?)

9 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.