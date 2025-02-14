WhatsApp is rolling out chat themes to help make every chat unique

WhatsApp has started the rollout of a feature it says that users have been asking for -- chat themes. Using a combination of wallpapers and colored chat bubbles, every conversation can be given its own look.

This is a change that is about more than aesthetics, though. In providing the option to make every chat look different, WhatsApp is making it much easier to identify chats and avoid the tricky issue of sending a message to the wrong person or group.

You have the option of using one of a selection of pre-designed chat themes, or you can use your own choice of colors for chat bubbles. There are dozens of new wallpaper options available, but if you can’t find an image you like, you can always upload a photo of your own.

Announcing the new chat theme options, WhatsApp says:

You can apply the same theme to all your chats, or make each one extra special with different themes. Either way, your chat themes are only visible to you. You can also change the theme of your channels. To change the theme of all your chats and channels, go to Settings > Chats > Default chat theme. To customize each chat individually, click the chat name at the top of the chat screen (on iOS), or click the 3-dot menu (on Android) > Chat theme.

The customization options have started to roll out and will make their way to everyone around the world in the next few weeks. If you don’t see the option yet, don’t worry -- you will soon enough.