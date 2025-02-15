ACEMAGIC F3A AI 370 MINI PC with AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 now up for pre-order

If you have been waiting for a powerful, AI-driven mini PC, ACEMAGIC has some big news -- its F3A AI 370 MINI PC is now available for pre-order! This thing isn’t just another underpowered compact PC -- actually, it Is built for serious computing such as AI workloads and content creation.

At the core of the F3A is AMD’s brand-new Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, based on Zen 5 and Zen 5c architecture. It has got 12 cores and 24 threads, with a turbo boost up to 5.1GHz, so multitasking and heavy workloads won’t slow it down. But what really makes this machine stand out is its AI-focused hardware. The third-gen Ryzen AI NPU, built on XDNA2 architecture, delivers up to 50 TOPS of AI power. When combined with the CPU and GPU, that number jumps to 80 TOPS, making this mini PC a beast for machine learning, AI inference, and other cutting-edge tasks.

On the graphics side, you are getting the AMD Radeon 890M GPU, built on RDNA 3.5 architecture, with 8K resolution support. Whether you are running multiple monitors or just want crystal-clear visuals, you will be covered thanks to HDMI 2.1, USB4 Type-C, and DisplayPort 2.0.

Memory and storage won’t disappoint either. The F3A supports up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM (running at 5600MHz) and up to 4TB of NVMe SSD storage. That means lightning-fast performance, whether you are handling massive datasets, editing high-res video, or gaming.

To keep things cool, ACEMAGIC has packed in a full copper heat dissipation system, a high-speed, low-noise fan, and a dual exhaust setup. Even under heavy workloads, this thing is built to stay quiet and cool. And for a little extra flair, it also features customizable RGB lighting, which can be adjusted through software.

The ACEMAGIC F3A AI 370 MINI PC is now up for pre-order at the following prices:

Barebone: $759

32GB RAM + 1TB SSD: $899

64GB RAM + 1TB SSD: $999

If you jump in early, ACEMAGIC is offering a $50 discount with the code F3AEARLY. So if you are looking for a mini PC with serious power, now is the time to lock in your pre-order here.