A third of people would like to delete themselves from the internet

Around a third of web users say they would like to delete themselves from the internet, with people in the US and Canada being at the top of the list.

Research from cybersecurity company NordVPN and personal data removal service Incogni, finds that worldwide 45 percent of people are worried about being hacked, one of the key reasons for wanting to take themselves off the web.

"Every day, more and more personal and financial information is stored online. With that, identity theft, fraud, and unauthorized transactions become a real threat. Many people fear that hackers could steal sensitive data like bank account details, passwords, or private photos, leaving them vulnerable to financial loss and exposure," says Marijus Briedis, CTO at NordVPN.

In addition, 44 percent of people say they feel hopeless, as they don't know how to remove themselves from the digital world. 57 percent of all respondents say they know how to delete their personal information from the internet, or at least some of it.

The potential for hackers or malicious third parties to access financial information is a major worry with 76 percent of respondents expressing concern about it. Statistically, Canadians are more likely to worry that someone could compromise their financial data.

Also, according to the National Privacy Test conducted by NordVPN, with 25,567 respondents from 181 countries, only half of the population claim to know how to secure their privacy online.

"With the rise of scams and phishing attacks, many fear that their personal information could be exploited for malicious purposes, further compounding the sense of insecurity. The growing threat of hacking underscores the importance of taking preventative measures and remaining vigilant in an increasingly connected world," adds Briedis.

You can find out more about the survey on the NordVPN site.

Image credit: Freddy Cahyono/Dreamstime.com